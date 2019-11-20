Park City Institute brings T-Bone Burnett to town

Park City Institute will present An Evening with T-Bone Burnett, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. Tickets are on sale now at parkcityinstitute.org.

Burnett’s performance joins the previously-announced lineup of family-friendly programming, innovative dance companies, another legendary musician, award-winning authors, and the return of the National Geographic Live! series.

“It took a little longer to confirm T-Bone Burnett—but he’s certainly worth the wait,” said Teri Orr, Park City Institute’s executive director. “His influence has shaped American music—on the airwaves, in film and television—for decades. This will be an intimate evening of stories and music, from a master of his craft.”

Accompanied by his guitar, film clips, and decades’ worth of stories, Burnett will come to Park City and take the Eccles Center audience on a tour of his work with some of the biggest names in music and film.

He’ll also discuss his love of collaboration and Americana music, as well as talk about the influences that drive his prolific creativity and his advocacy for artists.

An Academy Award, Golden Globe, and 13-time Grammy Award-winner, Burnett has worked and collaborated with musicians across many genres, including Elton John, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, B.B. King, Tony Bennett, k.d. lang, Elvis Costello, The Civil Wars, Taylor Swift, Ryan Bingham, Steve Earle and Leon Russell.

For information, visit parkcityinstitute.org.