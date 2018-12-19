Park City Institute drops prices for remaining Main Stage performances

Park City Institute, in a major shift in ticket prices for its remaining regular season Main Stage performances at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, has dropped every seat in every section, for every show to $29. Special pricing remains available for seniors, members of the military and youth. As well, all students in Summit County schools, grades K-12, receive $5.00 tickets. "We want to send a message to the community: You belong in the theater," said PCI Executive Director, Teri Orr. "We are one of many, many performing arts centers around the country, seeing a decline in ticket sales. The competition for our attention has never been greater—stadium concerts, touring Broadway shows, and on-demand entertainment 24/7 in the palms of our hands. But in this community, that means it's never been more important to come together around the arts." The board and staff launched an extensive fundraising campaign, simultaneously with the pricing change, to help ensure the performing arts thrive in Park City. "For 20 years, our community has been lifted by artists who come from all over the world to dance, or play music in the Eccles Center, and we hear from our patrons that's an important part of their experience here," Orr continued. "We hear the same from visitors, who are pleasantly surprised by the caliber of speakers we attract, the level of art performed on our stage. The Institute remains committed to entertaining, educating and illuminating the community." She said the annual budget for the Institute is $3.2 million per year, divided equally between winter and summer programming. "Three quarters of that budget goes directly to programming, and one quarter to administrative costs," said Orr. "The average ticket price covers only one third of the costs, and the rest has to come from donations." This fiscal year brought the additional challenge of finding a temporary location for the St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Concert Series, and creating a venue from the ground up, for every show. "People really stepped up to help, and we're grateful, but the shortfall wasn't made up as we'd hoped, and combined with lower attendance numbers since last Spring, the end of the year fundraising is critical for us." Orr noted there are a variety of ways the community can help support the Institute. "The first thing, of course, is to buy a ticket to a show," she said. "Invite friends, tell friends. We want you in the theater." Other ways to support the Institute include buying a seat in the Eccles Center, underwriting a performance, or making a donation for general support. Recommended Stories For You Patrons who have already purchased higher-priced tickets to shows may receive credit toward additional shows in the season. Two special events are not eligible for additional credit or exchanges: Bob Woodward and New Year's Eve with Sutton Foster. TICKETS AND INFORMATION Tickets are on sale for all events at parkcityinstitute.org, by phone at 435-655-3114, or in person at the Box Office, located within the Eccles Center (1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City). Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; the Box Office is open from noon through show time on the day of a performance.