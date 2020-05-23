Park City Institute initiates Locals Live concert streaming

Tech crews film local folk duo Small House Strings for the Park City Institute’s Locals Live streaming concert last week. The streams, which start at 7 p.m. every Saturday, are filmed and produced in the nonprofit’s patrons’ homes.

The Park City Institute has regrouped in the wake of canceling its Big Stars, Bright Nights summer concert series and is currently presenting its inaugural season of the Locals Live streaming concert series online.

The performances, which present local musicians of every genre and is produced by local lighting, filming and sound crews, begin at 7 p.m. on the Park City Institute’s YouTube channel and Facebook Live every Saturday night, and will last throughout the summer, said executive director Ari Ioannides.

“In looking for ways the Institute could support our local community, it was apparent that our local musicians and gig workers needed performance opportunities,” Ioannides said. “This series provides that opportunity, while providing a virtual space that can bring our community together.”

The series started last weekend with Small House Strings, and will continue this Saturday with singer, songwriter and composer Mary Beth Maziarz. (See accompanying schedule.)

Donors and sponsors make paying the musicians and crews possible, Ioannides said, and can reach the Park City Institute through its website, parkcityinstitute.org, by calling 435-655-3114 or by visiting its Facebook page, facebook.com/parkcityinstitute.

“Without having to ask, our sponsors have stepped up and been incredibly supportive,” he said. “As we continue to adapt to the circumstances, we would like to provide opportunities where our supporters can support the Institute, help the artists, and be part of building a bridge into what comes next.”

Ioannides was already planning to create a performing arts streaming series after the coronavirus forced Park City Institute to cancel the remainder of its 2019-20 Main Stage season that was scheduled to take place at the Black Box theater of the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts at Park City High School.

Unfortunately, Park City School District superintendent Jill Gildea announced last week that the Eccles Center or any of its facilities wouldn’t be open for outside contractors until Gov. Gary Herbert initiates the green, “New Normal” phase of its Utah Leads Together plan for the state’s pandemic recovery.

The announcement also meant that Park City Institute couldn’t utilize the sound, lighting and filming equipment it shares with Park City High School, Ioannides said.

So the nonprofit is borrowing equipment and filming in Park City Institute patrons’ homes, he said.

“It is a heavy lift, taking well over 10 hours to load in the audio, video, lights, move furniture, set up, record and tear down,” he said. “(We’re doing) all of this for 45 minutes of streaming content.”

In the meantime, Dr. Gildea is evaluating Park City Institute’s use of the Black Box, Ioannides said.

“We are hopeful that the Park City School District will allow us to safely utilize the Black Box for video production, soon, and be able to reduce (the whole process) to under two hours,” he said.

The Institute is also consulting with other local arts nonprofits to coordinate performance dates and ensure performers won’t find themselves choosing between bookings when the COVID-19 restrictions allow them to perform in public places again, according to Ioannides.

“Like everyone else, we are learning to reimagine the way we serve the community,” he said.