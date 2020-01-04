Park City Institute moves forward with transition

Park City Institute has begun to take steps toward new leadership. Following Executive Director Teri Orr’s announcement, in the fall, that she would leave her current role in Spring of 2020, the organization has additional announcements of new leadership.

“The organization is growing in strong and positive new ways,” noted Orr. “Our mission remains the same: providing spaces where the arts exist to invite thoughtful conversations about social issues, and present legendary and cutting-edge performances, in the disciplines of dance, theater and music.”

Orr’s transition from Executive Director to her new role will take place March 1.

As with any transition, new members are in the process of joining the Board of Directors, while other members are transitioning from their seats on the board.

Ari Ioannides, a longtime supporter of the Institute, will join the organization as managing director.

“I am honored to work with Teri and the amazing staff at the Park City Institute,” said Ioannides. “We are also working with a small group of dedicated longtime supporters—who are donating time and resources to reinvigorate an organization that is the touchstone of the performing arts in Park City.”

Ioannides noted that the focus will be on creating a sustainable model for the organization, from its finances to its programming, including its free Student Outreach program for students in the Park City School District, and beyond.

“In addition to the dedicated team of professionals at the Institute, we are engaging some key outside advisors, to build upon the work of previous boards and leadership,” Ioannides said.

“We are grateful Teri will remain with the organization in a new role: Founder and Director Emeritus.”

“Over the last six months, the current interim board has worked extremely hard to evaluate all strategic options to ensure the long term success of the Park City Institute,” said Jason Owen, who has served as Interim Board Chair. “As the Organization consulted with Ari & many other foundations and donors, regarding long term planning, it became clear that our collective alignment was a fantastic match to ensure the next 10 years and beyond of the Park City Institute. The Organization has a true friend in Ari as we pass the baton, looking toward the future”.

Programing for the upcoming 2019 summer season is expected to be announced, on schedule in the spring, thanks to the continued support of The Institute’s sponsors.

St. Regis Deer Valley has committed to continuing its role as the title sponsor of the Institute’s Big Stars, Bright Nights Summer Concert Series. St. Regis will also host the Ninth Annual Saints and Sinners Ball, created by St. Regis, to specifically support the student outreach work of the institute. It is the Institute’s single largest fundraising event.

Ann MacQuoid, a founder and former board chair of the organization, will be among the group of community and business leaders who will advise the Institute, in this transition.

“I am happy to serve in an advisory capacity for the Institute,” said Ann MacQuoid, a founder and former Board Chair of the organization. “I believe in the power of the arts—and the necessity of presenting smart, thoughtful and inspiring programming in our community. I served the organization, directly, for more than a decade, and have supported it, both personally and with my business, from the start. I am glad to be able to help connect the past with the future of this organization.”

For information, visit parkcityinstitute.org.