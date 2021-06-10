Park City Institute schedules Parsons Dance to open the 2021 Big Stars series after Complexions Contemporary Ballet postpones

Parsons Dance will open the Park City Institute's 2021 Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series on July 3 at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts.

Photo by Lois Greenfield

The Park City Institute did a quick shuffle step when Complexions Contemporary Ballet called to postpone its July 3 performance at the Eccles Center that was scheduled to open this summer’s Big Stars Bright Nights concert series.

Within hours of canceling the company’s contract, Institute staff scheduled Parsons Dance to fill the vacancy, said Executive Director Ari Ioannides.

“Complexions called us and said their dancers wouldn’t be ready to perform because they have experienced a long period of inactivity and hadn’t been rehearsing due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Ioannides said. “We understood. And, during COVID, we really didn’t want to force anyone to perform. So we let them out of the contract.”

After a frantic few hours of phone calls and emails with the Park City Institute, Parsons Dance, led by David Parsons, agreed to perform that night, according to Ioannides.

Parsons Dance, which formed nearly 36 years ago, and features Sandy resident Zoe Anderson as one of its soloists, is no stranger to Park City or performing on the Eccles Center stage. The last time the company danced into town was March 30, 2019.

“We’re excited and pleased to have been able to get them back,” Ioannides.

People who purchased tickets to see Complexions Contemporary Dance now have a choice, he said.

“They can exchange their tickets for Parsons tickets, or they can wait and use them when we reschedule Complexions for next spring 2022,” Ioannides said. “If they do want to hold on and wait, they can call our box office and we’ll take care of them.”