Park City Institute will host TEDx event by and for women

Park City Institute will give local women a chance to focus on themselves when the nonprofit presents TEDx Women on Friday at the Montage Deer Valley.

The invitation-only event for Park City Institute members will feature recorded TED talks that were given last week at TEDWomen in Palm Springs, California, as well as the TED Summit that took place over the summer in Edinburgh, Scotland, according to Teri Orr, Park City Institute executive director.

“We cherry pick the presentations that we feel will resonate the most with our local audience,” Orr said. “A number of those talks have not yet been posted online, so it will be fun to introduce those on Friday.”

The topics will include climate change, women’s body issues and sexuality in general, according to Orr.

Registration for the event starts at 8:45 a.m. at the Montage Deer Valley. The program will start at 9:15 a.m. Participants will also receive a light breakfast in the morning, a lunch and a toast at the end of the day, Orr said.

Friday’s event will also showcase four live presentations given by local speakers, author Samantha Cullinane, singer-songwriter Mary Beth Maziarz, and TEDx Women veterans Joselyn Villicana and Sadie Ortiz.

The title of Cullinane’s talk is “The Case to Put Out,” and she will talk about how to keep a marriage fresh and exciting, according to Orr.

“Mary Beth, on the other hand, will speak and perform during her presentation,” she said. “Her topic is about what it means to her about making music in this mountain town.”

Villicana and Ortiz are TEDx speakers who have given presentations in Park City over the past two years and they will give updates of what they’ve been up to since then, Orr said.

The day won’t be filled with just presentations, Orr said.

“We will have breaks, and the Montage will make sure to provide food that will help us think,” she said with a laugh. “We’ll have chocolate, nuts and berries.”

During these breaks, women in attendence will be invited to participate in various activities that will help them get to know each other, Orr said.

“We don’t force anyone to have fun during the event, but there are chances to engage with others,” she said. “We encourage people to sit with people they don’t know, and make it a day of exploration and introspection.”

TEDx Women is an important event for women who live in Park City and the surrounding area, Orr said.

“We as women rarely take a day to feed our heads and take care of ourselves,” she said. “We might get some pampering done and think that’s good, but that’s only taking care of a little portion of ourselves.”

Orr also believes hosting the event at the Montage will make the event more memorable for attendees.

“It’s extraordinary to have TEDx Women in such a stunning property,” she said. “The fact that the property is a little remote helps the women feel they are really out of their normal day-to-day, because most of us don’t get to spend a day at the Montage.”

A license is required for an organization to present TED events such as TEDx Women, Orr said.

“TED has some very specific requirements for what the events need to do,” she said. “They want to make certain that we are, in fact, doing what we claim to do at the Park City Institute, which is to entertain, educate and illuminate, and we show how that ties into what TED stands for — technology, entertainment and design. We’re one of a handful of TEDx Women events that happen globally. And it’s great to be part of that community.”

The next TED event in Park City will be TEDx Youth on May 9, Orr said.

“We hope to livestream that event,” she said. “And we are currently looking for volunteers with that.”