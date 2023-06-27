Park City Institute’s Big Stars, Bright Nights will light up Canyons Village with these acts

The National Parks, a folk-pop band from Provo, whose 2013 debut album “Young” reached No. 13 on the iTunes singer/songwriter chart, is part of the Park City Institute’s Big Stars, Bright Nights summer concert series lineup. The quartet will perform on Saturday, Aug. 5. Tickets for The National Parks and other confirmed Big Stars, Bright Nights concerts are available now. Photo by McKenna Chatterley

A little bit of country, rock, pop and funk will fill the air when the Park City Institute Big Stars, Bright Nights summer concerts series makes its Canyons Village season debut this summer.

The concerts, which begin on July 26 with Vermont-based indie-roots band, Dispatch, and will wrap up with award-winning rock band Third Eye Blind on Aug. 19, will take place at the Ski Beach, said Park City Institute Executive Director Betsy Wallace in a press release.

“Today, we are excited to reveal our first six performances scheduled to take place in a reimagined outdoor venue on the Ski Beach at Canyons Village at Park City Mountain, with the remainder of the series to be announced shortly,” Wallace explained. “We are delighted to be back with our summer series and hope music lovers will come and enjoy the wonderful slate of artists over the next few months who will entertain us all at Big Stars, Bright Nights.”

Tickets are currently on sale, and they can be purchased through the website at parkcityinstitute.org/bsbn . Of the venue’s 3,500-seat capacity, 500 seats are reserved and 3,000 are for general admission.

We are delighted to be back with our summer series and hope music lovers will come and enjoy the wonderful slate of artists.” Betsy Wallace, Park City Institute executive director

In addition, Park City Institute is offering Big Stars, Bright Nights summer concert series passes and sponsorship opportunities, with each level providing unique experiences and additional benefits. For information about passes and sponsorships, contact Stacey Lipton at slipton@parkcity.institute .

This year marks the Big Stars, Bright Nights concerts’ return to an outdoor, slope side venue since losing its long-time home at Deer Valley in 2018.

In the interim, Park City Institute had installed pop-up stages in City Park and the recreation complex at Quinn’s Junction, before moving indoors at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts.

The 2023 Big Stars, Bright Nights summer concert series lineup, so far, is as follows, according to a Park City Institute press release:

Wednesday, July 26 — Dispatch

Dispatch’s latest album reflects the band’s personal evolution and addresses contemporary issues like political division and social justice. Their eighth studio release, “Break Our Fall,” features a blend of roots rock, reggae, folk, and blues with pointed political lyrics, ultimately celebrating resilience and hope in challenging times.

Chris Lucas, left, and Preston Brust, known as the award-winning county duo LOCASH, will perform the Park City Institute’s Big Stars, Bright Nights summer concert series on Friday, Aug. 4, at the Ski Beach at Canyons Village. Courtesy of Red Light Management

Friday, Aug. 4 — LOCASH

Country-music act LOCASH, composed of Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, is known as “country music’s iconic feel-good duo” by People magazine, and praised by American Songwriter magazine. The duo has released chart-topping hits and collaborated with notable artists such as Leslie Jordan and The Beach Boys’ Mike Love. With more than 815 million global streams since 2015, LOCASH has earned a number of award nominations and is currently touring with Kane Brown’s “Drunk or Dreaming Tour.”

Saturday, Aug. 5 — The National Parks

The National Parks, a folk-pop band from Provo, formed in 2013 and consists of four members — Brady Parks, Sydney Macfarlane, Cam Brannelly and Megan Taylor Parks. The band’s 2013 debut album “Young” reached No. 13 on the iTunes singer/songwriter chart, and on March 3, the band released its fifth album, “8th Wonder.” The National Parks have toured throughout the United States playing sold-out shows in Seattle, Los Angeles and New York City. The group is continuously releasing new music that never fails to delight and entertain their devoted and energetic fanbase.

Friday, Aug. 11 — Lalah Hathaway

Hathaway is a five-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and producer, who has collaborated with artists that range from Pharrell Williams to Kendrick Lamar . As a 30-year music industry veteran, Hathaway has created music that transcends genres from R&B to jazz. Recently honored with an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music, Hathaway released a duet, “This Christmas,” with her late father, Donny Hathaway, in December 2022.

Friday, Aug. 18 — Cory Wong

Wong, a jazz and funk guitarist, composer, and producer, sees himself as a “hype man” who uplifts audiences through his instrumental music. Recognized for his high-speed improvisational skills, fun-loving performance spirit, and a flexible right wrist, Wong is known for his rhythm guitar wizardry and stage presence. He has collaborated with Vulfpeck and contributed to TV programs such as “The Voice.” Wong picked up a Grammy nomination for his 2020 collaboration with Jon Batiste , Meditations and returned in 2021 with another collaboration, Golden Hour , with saxophonist Dave Koz . He has joined forces with a bevy of guest artists — including Chromeo , Victor Wooten , and Béla Fleck — on the ’80s funk- and pop-inspired release, Power Station .

Saturday, Aug. 19 — Third Eye Blind

Third Eye Blind, led by Stephan Jenkins, has recorded multiple best-selling albums since their self-titled debut in 1997. The band’s chart-topping hits include “Jumper,” “Semi-Charmed Life,” and “How’s It Going To Be.” Third Eye Blind’s most recent album “Our Bande Apart” was released in 2021, and it features collaborations with singer/songwriter Bethany Cosentino and producer Ryan Olson.

More concerts will be added to the schedule, and patrons are invited to visit parkcityinstitute.org/bsbn for updates.