Park City Kimball Arts Festival celebrates 49 years

• The Park City Institute’s St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights concert featuring violinist Lucia Micarelli and cellist Joshua Roman at 6 p.m. on Sunday at City Park.

• A free outdoor movie screening of “Red Dog: True Blue,” presented by the Sundance Institute at dusk on Saturday at City Park.

• Aiko live at 7 p.m. on Friday at O.P. Rockwell and the Utah Symphony’s Deer Valley Music Festival at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Deer Valley. Tickets to the Aiko show are $10 with a Park City Kimball Arts Festival wristband.

These events are as follows:

The Kimball Art Center has partnered with other nonprofits for its Festival After Dark program that takes places after festival hours.

The Park City Summit County Arts Festival will run from Friday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 5. Friday hours are 5-9 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information, visit https://parkcitykimballartsfestival.org .

For nearly half a century, the Park City Kimball Arts Festival has offered a three-day celebration of creativity that not only includes the visual arts, but live music and culinary arts as well.

This year, the festival, now in its 49th year, will be held Friday through Sunday on Main Street and feature 225 juror-selected artists, said Amy Roberts, director of communications for the Kimball Art Center.

Of those artists, 13 are local and members of the Park City Professional Artists Association, Roberts said. The art festival is the Kimball Art Center's largest fundraiser of the year, and the money raised through entry fees will help the nonprofit fulfill its mission to connect and inspire people through art, Roberts said.

The funds will go to providing scholarships for children of low-income families to participate in Kimball Art Center art classes and camps, helping offer art education in public schools, hosting after-school art programs in local elementary schools, facilitating hands-on instruction for teens dedicated to the study and practice of the visual arts, providing schools with cross-curriculum lesson plans that integrate art into core subjects and presenting free art exhibits in the Kimball Art Center's main gallery, according to Roberts.

In addition, the Park City Kimball Arts Festival benefits Utah, she said.

"Last year's total economic impact for Utah was $20,788,406," Roberts said. "The event brought in 53,408 visitors to Park City, and 34 percent of them booked lodging in Park City."

Not only does the arts festival feature the artist market, but also hands-on experiences for children and adults.

"We have a kids area that will feature face painting, and art scavenger hunt and different art projects," Roberts said. "Kids can make clay pendants, wind catchers and do an art exchange, where they will make a work of art and leave it for another child to take home."

Older festival-goers ages 13 and up can experience Studio on Main.

"This is a place where they can try their hand on different art processes on different days," Roberts said.

Friday's items will be clay bowls and unique prints. Saturday's projects will be watercolor postcards and macrame from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and travel journals and pendants from 4-8 p.m.

And Sunday's artworks will be portrait drawing or contemporary embroidery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and tiny paintings or wire sculptures from 3-6 p.m.

Another festival offering is the culinary arts that will include artisan tastings.

"These tastings will include hand-crafted, small-batch items made from local food producers," Roberts said.

These items will be created by Burton's Maplewood Farm, C&C's Candies, JulieAnn Caramels and Wasatch Creamery.

"All of these companies source their raw ingredients to create high-quality and award-winning products," Roberts said.

Complementing the tastings, the festival will feature a flock of food trucks parked at the top of Main Street.

The scheduled trucks will be Banh Mi Time, Black's Sliders, Brugesmobile, Fatty Tuna Sushi & Ramen and Kona Ice, according to Roberts.

There will also be wine and beer gardens and a new Vida Tequila garden that will create its signature cocktail, the MargARTrita, Roberts said.

Live music performed by 30 artists on three stages, programmed by Mountain Town Music, will add to the arts festival experience. The stages are the Kimball Main Stage, the Food Truck Stage and Miners Park, Roberts said.

Since parking is limited, Roberts suggests festival-goers take the bus, ride bicycles or walk to Main Street.

"We have parking partnerships at Park City Mountain and Park City High School, where bus and shuttle stops are conveniently located," she said. "And we also offer a bike valet at the Town Lift Plaza parking garage."

Roberts also asks pet owners to leave their dogs at home.

"The pavement gets very hot during the summer, and if a pet breaks one of the art pieces, the owner will be held responsible," she said.

Advance adult tickets are $12 and can be purchased by visiting https://parkcitykimballartsfestival.org. Tickets at the gate are $15. Tickets for children ages 6 to 17 are $5 and children ages 5 and younger will be admitted for free. The one-time price is good for a wristband that will give festival-goers admission for all three days.

Summit County residents will be admitted for free on Friday, Roberts said.

"They will have to show proof that they live in Summit County," she said. "They can use a picture ID with an address, a utility bill, a passport or something like that."