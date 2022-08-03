Park City Kimball Arts Festival is a three-day creative celebration

Artists from Summit and Wasatch counties who will participate in the Park City Kimball Arts Festival

VIP access is open to the public for $225 per ticket. This year, Park City Kimball Arts Festival organizers have partnered with Park City Song Summit organizers to elevate the festival's VIP lounge. The partnership includes evening entertainment produced by the Park City Song Summit, including a DJ Logic set on Friday night and an exclusive interview and set by Park City's own “American Idol” contestant Wyatt Pike Saturday night before the night closes with AppAlaska Bluegrass Band. VIP access includes weekend access to the festival plus unlimited access to the VIP Lounge stocked with light bites and beer, wine and craft cocktails from High West Distillery. For information, visit kimballartsfestival.org/attend .

The Park City Kimball Arts Festival will celebrate 53 years of creativity this weekend from Friday, Aug. 5, through Sunday, Aug. 7, on Main Street. The event, which will include live music, dance, food and opportunity drawings, will feature nearly 200 artists who specialize in painting, photography, ceramics, jewelry, metalwork and textiles.

Park Record file photo

Park City Kimball Arts Festival will celebrate 53 years this weekend, and director Hillary Gilson is proud to be in the middle of its creative canvas.

“Art is going to be flowing on the street,” she said about the event that will run Aug. 5-7 on Main Street. “I’m excited to continue the tradition and bring arts and culture to an already vibrant Main Street.”

This year’s festival will feature nearly 200 jury-selected artists who work in 13 different mediums, including paintings, photography, sculpture, textile and jewelry. Among that group, 54 are participating in the Park City event for the first time, according to Gilson.

“While we’re always excited to bring back old favorites, we look forward to bringing in some new artists and introducing them to the Park City audience,” she said.

Two artists are international, and the national artists span the country from Florida to Washington, according to Gilson.

She also said the artist roster features a selection from the Wasatch Back. (See accompanying list.)

“The way we bring on local artists from the Wasatch Back is to look for those who live in Summit and Wasatch counties,” she said. “That way we don’t just import artists. We can show what the artist community in our area has to offer as well. We have an incredibly vibrant and talented community of artists, and we’re happy to help foster their careers.”

All the artists were selected from a pool of nearly 1,200 applicants by a blind jury including art collectors, educators and practicing artists, Gilson said.

“We work hard to make sure the jury is diverse in every aspect,” she said. “That way we can select diverse artists at every show.”

Food trucks serve guests at the Park City Kimball Arts Festival in the Wasatch Brew Pub parking lot at the top of Main Street.

Park Record File Photo

In addition to the visual art, the festival will feature two stages for performing arts, Gilson said.

“We are working with Mountain Town Music who will program live local musicians, and we’re looking forward to having dancers from the (Peggy Bergmann) Ballet West Academy with us this year,” she said.

A corral of food trucks will be set up close to one of the stages near the Wasatch Brew Pub at the top of Main Street, while the festival’s spirit garden will be set up near the stage at Heber Avenue and Main Street, Gilson said.

“The food trucks will feature meal-type offerings for lunches,” she said. “Top Shelf will manage the bar again this year, so people can expect some great service and incredible cocktails.”

Although the Park City Kimball Arts Festival is a celebration of creativity, it is also a fundraiser for the Kimball Art Center, a nonprofit that connects people through art, Gilson said.

While a portion of the ticket sales will benefit the KAC’s programming, there are other fun ways it raises money throughout the weekend, she said.

The first is an opportunity drawing at the information booth.

“We have three incredible packages valued at over $1,500, and all of the items are from local businesses,” Gilson said.

Those items include Armada Ski skis, pillows from Sien & Co., Deer Valley passes for summer and winter, and gift cards from Old Town Cellars.

The opportunity drawing ticket prices are $5 for one or $20 for five, and they will be available throughout the weekend, Gilson said.

The Kimball Art Center will also raise funds by selling merchandise.

“We have Kimball Art Center logo hats, T-shirts, tank tops, stickers and reusable tote and draw-string bags,” she said. “So if you need a bag to carry any art you purchased at the festival, you can come to the info booth.”

Nearly 200 artists will participate in this year’s Park City Kimball Arts Festival that will run from Aug. 5-7 on Main Street.

Park Record file photo

Gilson said that students of the Kimball Art Center’s Young Artists Academy would also be on-site to create and sell their works Friday night.

“Those will be available for a silent auction at the information booth during the weekend,” she said. “And a portion of the sales will go back to the artists.”

Along with raising money, inspiring people through art is also important for the Kimball Art Festival, Gilson said.

“We hope people, whether or not they purchase anything, at least find something that excites them,” she said. “It could just be that the art helps them to look at things differently, or talking with the artists may help them learn something about themselves or the world we live in. That is the core of why we do this festival.”

Gilson feels a keen responsibility and honor to help bring the arts festival to life year after year.

“One of the things about the festival itself is that it was started in 1969 by a group of vagabond artists who wanted to show their work,” she said. “To go with your gut is the coolest thing you can do, and what they did has turned into a 53-year tradition. It’s such an honor to be part of a Park City Institution.”