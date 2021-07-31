Park City Kimball Arts Festival returns to Main Street after a COVID year off

Artists kiosks will return to Main Street during the 52nd Park City Kimball Arts Festival from Aug. 6-8. The festival will feature nearly 190 artists from around the world who work in 13 different mediums.

The Park City Kimball Art Center returns to an in-person, three-day outdoor celebration on Main Street, after taking last year off due to coronavirus concerns last year.

And festival manager Hillary Gilson is ready to party.

“It means everything to us to return to a live festival,” Gilson said. “The arts festival is one of our most celebrated events and it is such an integral part of what the Kimball Art Center is.”

During the festival, which will mark its 52nd year, attendees can take a “deep dive” into the artists’ creative processes, and experience interactive exhibitions, according to Gilson.

“By doing so, the public can see how what we do at the festival ties into the Kimball Art Center’s educational programs,” she said. “Sometimes people think of the arts fest as the only thing the Kimball Art Center does, so we wanted to really tie it back to our mission to connect people with art. While the festival is an incredible experience for our community, it’s a fundraiser for the classes and exhibits that happen within our walls 365 days a year.”

Children will get a chance to enjoy creating their own art at the kids area, one of the highlights of the 52nd Park City Kimball Arts Festival.

This year’s event has been scaled back by 10% compared to past festivals, and the reduction includes the roster of juror-selected artists from around the world who work in 13 different mediums, Gilson said.

“Typically, we have around 225 artists, but in February, we took many steps for COVID-19 mitigation, so we will roughly have about 190 this year,” she said.

Nearly 20 of the 190 artists will be from Summit and Wasatch counties.

“These selected artists are all full-time residents, and we wanted to stimulate the economy for them, because COVID-19 hit them really hard,” Gilson said. “We are lucky to have such amazing artists who export the area’s talent and art, and we wanted to make sure we supported them.”

The overall reduction of artists also means less kiosks and booths, which will also help with COVID-19 mitigation.

“This gives the opportunity for each booth to have at least two sides open to the public, which will create more air flow and allow for more space on the street for people to spread out,” Gilson said.

Arts festival attendees will also get a chance to awaken their own creative juices with the Kimball Art Center’s Studio on Main stations, including two at Miners Park, one at Heber Avenue and a kids area at the Town Lift Plaza.

“The station on Heber Avenue will give the public a chance to participate in ‘People of Corn,’ which will become an exhibit by Jorge Rojas, our inaugural artist in residence,” Gilson said. “Members of the public can create little statues out of cornmeal, which will be placed around a mandala that will be showcased at the Kimball Art Center later this month.”

This year’s Park City Kimball Arts Festival will be scaled back 10%, compared to past festivals. The reduction of artists means less kiosks and booths, which will help with COVID-19 mitigation.

The Loom Project, a Studio on Main program at Schreurs Plaza, and a public sewing project that will also be held at Miners Park, will give attendees a chance to get tactile, according to Gilson.

“These projects directly tie into the Kimball Art Center’s current exhibition, ‘The Stories Woven Within,’ featuring the textile works of Marie Watt, Adrian Esparza and Elodie Blanchard,” she said.

Admission to the Studio on Main area will be through a suggested donation of $5, Gilson said.

“The donation is encouraged, but not required, because we are an organization that promotes access and inclusivity,” she said. “Also, it’s OK if people want to exceed the donation or pay what they can.”

Although Gilson and her team replaced the Miners Park beer garden with the Studio on Main interactive art stations, it doesn’t mean the festival will lack any libations.

The festival will feature wines from Old Town Cellars, Vine Lore and spirits from Alpine Distilling.

“We are also partnering with High West Distillery, Roadhouse Brewery and Top Shelf with our bar services, to keep our bars as local as possible,” she said. “Top Shelf will manage all of our bars for the weekend, which will offer a more polished and professional experience.”

An array of food trucks will fill the Wasatch Brew Pub parking lot at the top of Main Street during the 52nd Park City Kimball Arts Festival next week.

In addition to spirits, the Park City Kimball Arts Festival will include culinary options, Gilson said.

“We will have quite a few food trucks stationed at the Wasatch Brew Pub parking lot at the top of Main Street, and we will also have light-bite options on Heber and Main,” she said. “We are also planning to have a coffee cart at Miner’s Park.”

The arts festival wouldn’t be complete without live music, which will be programmed by Mountain Town Music.

“We will have two stages for music, and Mountain Town Music really took care to choose artists who would enhance the arts festival experience,” Gilson said. “You will see an eclectic lineup on our two stages.”

Adding a new dimension to live art, Ballet West is scheduled to perform between bands on Friday and Saturday.

“They reached out to us, because they were going to be in Park City for some performances,” Gilson said. “We thought this would be a great partnership, because the arts festival really focuses on visual art, and we wanted to include some performing art as well.”

Volunteers are needed for the 52nd Park City Kimball Arts Festival.

Park City Kimball Arts Festival When: Aug. 6-8 Hours: 5-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday Web: parkcitykimballartsfestival.org.

Park City Kimball Arts Festival ticket options Advance ticket purchase for the 52nd Park City Kimball Arts Festival is strongly encouraged to ensure entrance and save time by bypassing the line at the entrance gates, said Festival Director Hillary Gilson. “Daily access tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 17 when purchased in advance,” she said. “Ticket prices will increase at the festival entrance gate.” Weekend packages, providing access to all three days of the festival, are available for $25, and a local-resident weekend package for three days is available for $15 for Summit County residents and homeowners. In addition, Locals’ Night returns Friday, Aug. 6, when the arts festival welcomes Park City and Summit County residents and homeowners to the festival with free admission. While admission is complimentary for residents that night, residents are required to register in advance online by visiting parkcitykimballartsfestival.org.

Park City Kimball Arts Festiavl VIP pARTy Like a Local The 52nd Park City Kimball Arts Festival offers VIP access with the inaugural pARTy Like a Local event on Friday, Aug. 6. VIP access is $200 for one pass or $300 for two, and the price includes full weekend festival access, admission to the private VIP lounge at the Heber Avenue Spirit Garden, which will be stocked with artisanal cuisine and spirits, restrooms and lounge furniture. Other VIP benefits include a limited-edition Hydro Flask drinkware sponsored by Gallery MAR, a drink ticket and High West Distillery popcorn. VIPs will also get a chance to participate in an opportunity drawing for prizes ranging from $600-1,200 in value. Opportunity drawing tickets, which will be available for purchase Friday night, will cost $10 for one or $40 for five, will be available at the Spirit Garden Friday evening. VIP passes can be purchased by visiting parkcitykimballartsfestival.org.