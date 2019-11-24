Park City Library and Park City Film celebrate the holidays with free screenings

Park City Library and Park City Film officially kicks off the holiday season with free family-friendly screenings during Thanksgiving Break, says Youth Services Librarian Katrina Kmak.

“We don’t start the holiday season after Halloween like everyone else,” Kmak said with a laugh. “We do it around Thanksgiving when school’s out and the library is open.”

This year’s films will be Chris Columbus’ 1990 comedy “Home Alone,” starring Macaulay Culkin, on Nov. 27, and Vincente Minneli’s 1944 romantic comedy, “Meet Me In St. Louis,” with Judy Garland on Nov. 29.

The screenings, which will be shown in the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium, will start at 4 p.m., and filmgoers will also get free popcorn, Kmak said.

“The films are also perfect times for parents who have small kids to see if they can sit through a full movie,” she said. “They can come and go as they please. So no harm, no foul.”

The goal for showing free films during school breaks is to give students a safe and engaging place to spend time, said Park City Film Executive Director Katharine Wang.

“The kids can come by themselves, with friends or with their families, because these are holiday films that can be enjoyed by all ages.”

“Home Alone,” rate PG, is a slapstick comedy about Kevin, played by Culkin, who thwarts an attempted home robbery by two bumbling would-be thieves, portrayed by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

During the course of the film, Kevin sets booby traps around the home that not only prevents the robbers from making off with their loot, but also causes some “concussive comeuppance,” Kmak said.

“It’s one of those films that is from a generation ago that still holds up,” she said. “There are many films from that time that don’t stand the test of time because the undertones are inappropriate now that we’re more conscious of others. Besides, who doesn’t like booby traps and catching robbers?”

The idea to screen “Home Alone” stems from the Park City Film’s and Park City Library’s Throwback Series from two summers ago.

“We showcased some ‘80s and ‘90s films purely for nostalgic purposes, so we thought, ‘Yeah. We can bring ‘Home Alone’ back during the holidays,” Kmak said.

The librarian also likes the film’s overall message that family members, no matter how different they can be, are still bonded by love.

“The story, although it has plenty of chaos, is very touching at the end of the day,” she said.

“Meet Me In St. Louis,” on the other hand, isn’t as chaotic as it is nostalgic, Kmak said.

“I love old movie musical classics, because that’s what I grew up with,” she said. “Some are cheesy in their wonderful glory, but there is something nostalgic of experiencing an old musical during the holidays.”

“Meet Me In St. Louis,” which is not rated, stars Garland as Esther Smith, one of four sisters who are reluctantly preparing to move to New York from their longtime home of St. Louis just before the 1904 Worlds Fair.

Wang and Kmak thought the film would fit within the Thanksgiving Break screenings because of the Christmas Eve scene where Garland sings “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

“There are some holiday themes in Meet Me In St. Louis, and who doesn’t love Judy Garland,” Kmak said.

“Meet Me in St. Louis” is one of the first classical movie musicals to screen during a school-break series, Kmak said.

“We have talked for some time about showing movie musicals, but they have a tendency to run a little on the long side,” she said. “So we thought if we could get one during an afternoon screening it would give families and kids time to watch the film and get home in time for dinner.”

Another reason Kmak and Wang selected “Meet Me In St. Louis” is because audiences who attend the free films aren’t just students and families.

“We have seen a variety of community members who will come to enjoy the movies,” Kmak said. “So we felt it would be a great idea to launch a classic film for people who have visiting families in town or are not out skiing during the afternoon. And it’s been wonderful to reach a broader audience than what we intended.”