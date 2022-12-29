Park City Library celebrates Nochevieja

Daniel Thurston, Park City Library’s senior Spanish services librarian, helped create Nochevieja, a Latin American and Spanish New Year’s Eve party, that will be held at the library on Dec. 31. The event, which is free and open to the public, will start at 10 a.m. and end with a countdown to noon. Activities include customs from various Latin American countries and Spain.

Scott Iwasaki/Park Record

The Park City Library will ring in the New Year 12 hours early during its Nochevieja: Latin American and Spanish New Year’s Eve Party on Saturday.

The event, designed for the public, especially for families with small children, will feature cultural-specific arts and crafts and a countdown to noon, said Daniel Thurston, Park City Library senior Spanish services librarian.

“It’s a morning event, which is unusual for a New Year’s Eve celebration, but the library does close early that day at 3 p.m., so we’re moving things up,” he said. “It will take place on the first floor of the library in the public area, and we hope to showcase some of the different cultures and different customs that people celebrate throughout Latin America and Spain.”

Admission to Nochevieja: Latin American and Spanish New Year’s Eve Party is free, and no registration is required, Thurston said.

“The doors will be open, so people can just stop by,” he said.

The word “nochevieja” translates into English as “old night,” according to Thurston.

“It refers to the last night of the old year,” he said.

Some of the customs, games and activities featured on Saturday hail from Mexico. Peru, Ecuador and the Caribbean, Thurston said.

“There are many countries in Latin America, and we wanted to show that there are many different cultures that go along with that,” he said.

The celebration will even feature activities from Spain, which is Europe and not Latin America, Thurston said.

To do so, Thurston, whose mother is from Argentina, did some research and got in touch with friends who are from various Latino countries.

“Although I’m more familiar with the southern part of South America, it was fun for me to learn and find out about new traditions, because I don’t know everything from everywhere,” he said. “My assistant is from Mexico, so she knows a lot of cultural elements from that region, and I asked my friends how they celebrated the new year with their families while growing up.”

Thurston enjoyed figuring out how to present some of these cultures in an accessible way at the library.

“In the Caribbean, there is a tradition of throwing a glass of water out of a window to celebrate the year while symbolizing a fresh start by throwing out bad things,” he said. “While it’s kind of difficult to do in a library, especially in December in North America, we are coming up with ways to make it easy to understand.”

Another New Year’s tradition from South America is burning large dolls made of hay, paper and wood, Thurston said.

“The idea is to get rid of the negative things of the past year,” he said. “We, obviously, aren’t going to light fires in the library, but we have a version of this that I will keep as a surprise.”

Except for Spain, many Latin American countries are located in moderate climates during December, and that difference will also be addressed during the library celebration, Thurston said.

“A lot of the countries are in tropical climates near or south of the Equator,” he said. “My mom has memories of growing up there, and always talks about how Christmas was the hottest day of the year, because it fell in the middle of her summer. They would have barbecues and would be outdoors.”

The decision to have a countdown to noon seemed logical, Thurston said.

“We thought that it would be easier for families with little children to do that,” he said with a laugh. “I mean, staying up until midnight is hard even for me. So the kids will get that fun countdown, and we’ll have confetti and stuff.”

The idea to present a Latin American and Spanish New Year’s Eve Party at the library came up while Thurston and the rest of the library staff were tossing around ideas for a winter party.

“At other libraries I had heard about fun New Year’s Eve programs, and we thought that would be a great way to engage the community,” he said.

Saturday’s event would not have been possible if it weren’t for the support of Park City Library Director Adriane Juarez, and the city’s administration, Thurston said.

“They know the importance of allowing us to do fun programs like this that share different cultures with the community,” he said. “It’s important to value other people’s traditions and cultures — not only recognizing, but also celebrating.”

Thurston is looking forward to the celebration and 2023 in general.

“I think there is something to be said about starting new, starting fresh, when it comes to welcoming the new year,” he said. “It’s a time when we can throw out the negativity and imperfections of the last year. And while we can always try to leave negativity behind, the New Year is a convenient time to turn the calendar over for a fresh start.”