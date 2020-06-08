Park City Library commemorates renovation with an outside birthday story time

Park City Library Youth Services Librarian Katrina Kmak, left, sings a song on the ukulele to a group of preschoolers during preschool story time at the library Thursday morning, June 13, 2019. The weekly event is free and open to children ages 3-6. Participants enjoy stories, sing songs and participate in a craft. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Tanzi Propst | The Park Record

What: Park City Library Birthday Outdoor Story Time When: Half-hour blocks between 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 Where: Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave. Cost: Free, but registration is required Web: signupgenius.com/go/5080d4aa8a62aa2fe3-5thbirthday

The Park City Library re-opened on June 13, 2015, after a yearlong renovation project that cost nearly $10 million.

To celebrate the five-year anniversary of its grand reopening, Katrina Kmak, Park City Library youth and Spanish services librarian is inviting the public to attend one of four outdoor story times that will be held between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13.

Each story time will start at the top of the hour at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m., and take place in the library field, Kmak said.

Construction cones will mark spaces where families can spread out blankets or lawn chairs, and registration is required for each story time to ensure social distancing protocols are met, she said.

Kmak will read Jan Thomas’ “A Birthday for Cow” to keep the party theme going.

“I wanted to do more of an oral story time or use puppets, because there will be some who may not be able to see the pictures,” she said. “We also want people to be active so no one misses out on the whole experience.”

Since the story time is a birthday party, attendees will get a bag of goodies that will include individually wrapped cupcakes and other party favors, Kmak said.

“We had always planned to host a birthday party for the library, but COVID-19 hit and things got tossed to the wayside,” she said. “So we tried to find different ways we could do it.”

Kmak came up with the outside story time idea after she came across an online discussion of what libraries were doing while social distancing through COVID-19, she said.

“Many libraries are in the same boat we’re in, and we’re all concerned and are trying to find a way to still offer programming,” Kmak said. “Summer is such a huge time for libraries to get involved with kids and the community with summer reading, and we want to make sure we do everything right and follow the protocols set by Summit County Health Department and CDC.”

Kmak originally thought about using the library parking lot for the story time because the stalls provide structure. After doing a test run on Thursday, she decided the library field would be a more safe and welcoming place.

She passed the idea by library director Adriane Herrick Juarez, who gave the OK.

“I am so fortunate that I have the support of the library team to provide consistent service for our community,” she said.

After the birthday party story time, Kmak plans to offer one outdoor story time a week at 11 a.m. every Thursday,

“One of the reasons why I wanted to do something like this so bad is because I missed seeing our patrons’ faces,” she said. “We don’t know how long this will last, so we want to make sure we provide the best service we can for our community.”

In addition to outdoor story times, Kmak and the Park City Library have set up a picture book request form to help bolster children’s love of reading while practicing social distancing.

Parents can fill out the form online.

Once the form, which includes ages and interests of the children, is submitted, Kmak will then select 10 of her favorite children’s books that fit the criteria.

“Sometimes finding books for your kids can become a little overwhelming, and librarians are eager to share their favorite books,” she said. “So this is a great way for parents to let us do what we love to do.”