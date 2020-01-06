Park City Library gives local artists a chance to create community

The Park City Library has taken another step in its support of the local visual arts.

The library began unveiling exhibits by local artists three years ago, and it recently expanded its art program to host receptions for most of the exhibits, according to Kate Mapp, Park City Library adult services librarian.

The next reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The event, which is free and open to the public, will celebrate an exhibit titled “Art Creating Community,” by members of the Park City Professional Artists Association.

“We tell our patrons that we’ll be a little louder than usual, because there will be a lot of artists who will bring their friends and families,” Mapp said. “Anyone who is visiting the library can meet these artists, because we kind of take over the second floor and play soft music and serve refreshments.”

The exhibit features the works of 25 artists, and the mediums include sculpture, beading and jewelry, paintings and photography, Mapp said.

“This is the first time we are able to showcase three-dimensional work like sculptures and jewelry,” she said. “Those will be displayed on the first floor, and the other two-dimensional works are mounted in different locations on the second floor.”

Mapp enjoyed watching how the art was laid out and integrated into the different areas of the library.

“We’re not a museum,” she said. “We’re a working library, and finding the best places to show art, and figuring out what art would go best together was a fun challenge.”

The exhibit opened on Dec. 4, and will be displayed through Feb. 27.

“Last year we gave the Park City Professional Artists Association a summer exhibit, and this year, after they went through the application process, we decided that a winter exhibit would be fun,” Mapp said. “It’s great to see some familiar names who participated in our summer exhibit show us their winter colors and winterscapes, and we noticed there are several new names who are part of this exhibit. It’s amazing that there is this caliber of talent in Summit County.”

The artists were free to select the works they wanted to show, Mapp said.

“A lot of them chose works that were Park City or regionally themed,” she said. “And they all had some winter elements.”

The exhibit is appropriately titled “Art Creating Community,” because of the connections the works can create, according to Mapp.

“It’s neat to give these artists a platform and expose their art to the community, because someone may read the tag on a painting and realize that one of their neighbors was the painter,” she said. “A few days ago, we found out the mother of one of our building maintenance workers had a piece in the exhibit. So, it already has created community in a bigger sense.”

Most of the works in the exhibit are available for purchase, Mapp said.

“We wanted to represent the artists with this exhibit, so we included their contact information in the labels that accompany the works,” she said. “So if anyone wants to purchase a work of art, they can directly contact the artists.”

The Park City Professional Artists Association was established more than 30 years ago to promote local art from both established and novice artists within the Park City community.

In addition to providing support, the nonprofit also sponsors fundraising events to support a local art scholarship that is given to a Park City High School student each year, Mapp said.

“The scholarship is how they give back to the community, especially to the youth, who want to study art,” she said. “We hope to continue offering them an exhibit in years to come, because we think this is a great platform for community artists. It’s just a great way to expose patrons to their neighbors’ art and skills.”