Park City Library hosts square-foot gardening webinar with Jim Teahan

Jim Teahan, a certified gardening instructor, will lead his Square Foot Gardening webinar, hosted by the Park City Library at noon on May 7.

Courtesy of Jim Teahan

What: Square Foot Gardening webinar with Jim Teahan When: Noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 7 Cost: Free Web: zoom.us/j/99671823317 and parkcitylibrary.org

The Park City Library and certified gardening instructor Jim Teahan plan to help the community get their hands dirty through a virtual class about square-foot gardening.

The public is invited to dive into the free, hourlong webinar at noon on Thursday, May 7, by visiting zoom.us/j/99671823317, says Kate Mapp, adult services librarian.

Those who can’t make the noon session can access the workshop afterward on the library’s website as well, she said.

“Square-foot gardening is unique because you don’t have to do it on land,” Mapp said. “You can do it on the patio or balcony in a raised bed, because the whole idea is to pack as much produce as you can in that square foot. That way people use less water and require less weed management to make the garden more sustainable.”

Teahan, who has been teaching gardening workshops in the Salt Lake Valley for more than 25 years, will also discuss the appropriate zones for planting, and talk mostly about vegetables, according to Mapp.

“He will give us pointers on which veggies grow best together in a tight area, because not all veggies get along,” she said with a laugh.

The class will learn how to build a box, construct a grid and compose the ideal soil for growing the produce, Mapp said.

“What I like about Jim’s classes is that they aren’t based on any types of products you need to buy,” she said. “You work with what you have around your home or around your yard. That’s what makes his classes accessible.”

Friends of the Park City Library, a fundraising nonprofit, sponsors Teahan’s webinars at the Park City Library, Mapp said.

“The money they raise through book sales and donations allow us to offer these classes for free,” Mapp said.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 social isolation protocols have slowed down the fundraising, so Mapp encouraged donors to make donations by visiting parkcitylibrary.org/about/friends-of-the-library.

Teahan reached out to the library a few weeks ago and the library jumped at the chance to host his webinars.

The first one he gave was about composting on April 22, Mapp said.

“He was such a great presenter, so it wasn’t just a lecture class,” she said. “He was so engaging, and gave so many pointers and tips about composting in an entertaining way.”

Offering webinars such as these fall in line with the Park City Library’s mission, Mapp said.

“We are here to promote community values as to what is important to our community and what people want to see in our community,” she said. “We listen to people and hear what they want to learn, and through that we bring in instructors like Jim.”

Mapp also invites webinar participants who want to learn more about square foot gardening to check out the library’s gardening books via curbside checkout.

“We have a whole section of books that are about sustainable gardening and square-foot gardening,” she said. “We can provide information about basically anything you want to learn about.”

For information about Park City Library’s curbside pickup, visit parkcitylibrary.org.