Park City Library lets you stay warm while viewing local winter scenes

City Council Members have attended story times to read thematic children’s literature to the young community and discuss this topic as well.

Since Sept. 2017, the Park City Library has provided reading lists, displays and readings to highlight literature for people to get involved with that stimulates insightful conversations about discrimination and opens a dialogue that empowers individuals to work to eliminate racism.

“City Council has been talking about social equity issues. As a library, we care about integrating these same issues into the fabric of our community,” says Park City Library Director Adriane Herrick Juarez. “The library has a plethora of fabulous resources that people can draw upon to formulate their thinking on issues such as these.”

The event is also open to people whom just want to listen.

At this open mic event, participants can read literature to the audience that speaks on race and racism. They can bring their own text to read or choose from one of the many pre-selected pieces of literature that the library will provide.

The event, Reading to End Racism, will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Park City Library entry way, 12554 Park Ave. Light refreshments will be provided.

The Park City Library invites the community to a unique event that leads up to the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 15.

Although there is no better way to experience Park City and Summit County's winter landscapes than heading outdoors, sometimes the cold and inclement weather can hinder the experience.

The Park City Library has solved the problem and offers a warm and controlled environment for viewing these local scenes. It is currently showing two winter-themed displays – the 2018 Summit County Traveling Exhibit and Heather Stamenov's "Let It Snow" – simultaneously through Feb. 25.

The Summit County Traveling Exhibit consists of a compilation of art that lived at the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville, said Kate Mapp, adult services librarian.

"The works were either donated by the artists or selected by the Summit County commissioners throughout the years during the annual Summit County Art Fair," Mapp said during an exhibit tour with Community Engagement Librarian Becca Lael and The Park Record. "These works were showcased at the courthouse in the hallways or offices. So if you didn't go to the courthouse, you wouldn't get to see them."

The Summit County collection features more than 20 works by local artists that include paintings and photographs, according to Mapp.

"These works are found mostly in the Park City Library's reading room and Park City room on the second floor," she said. "In fact in the Park City room, we always try to feature art that is of Park City. "

Recommended Stories For You

Stamenov's "Let It Snow," of which mostly can be found near the fiction-book area on the east wing of the second floor, is more whimsical in nature, while showcasing local scenery, Mapp said.

"Her stuff is really fun, and she describes her style as 'fictional absurdities with landscapes,'" Mapp said. "In her exhibit, people will not only see these places, but also notice some fun additions like cheerleaders or swimmers tanning or diving into the snow."

There is also an interactive element with a piece called "Powder Day," which is a mini-art flipbook.

"This is something different than we normally show," Mapp said.

Stamenov received a bachelor's degree in art education and a bachelor's of fine art degree in painting from the Herron School of Art and Design. She also holds a master's of fine art degree in painting from the University of Connecticut.

Stamenov currently teaches at the Kimball Art Center, according to Becca Lael, the library's community engagement librarian.

"In her artist statement, Heather said she focuses on human vulnerability," Lael said. "When I look at her pieces, I wonder what her intentions are for the viewer. And that's intriguing."

When Summit County and Stamenov answered the Park City Library's call for artists a few months ago, Mapp, Lael and their administration decided to show both exhibits at once.

"Even though the exhibits are different styles, we thought they would pair nicely, because Heather's works are winter works and many of the pieces in the Summit County collection are winter scenes," Mapp explained. "Both collections feature local places in different ways, whether the scenes are depicted in a contemporary style with oil and watercolors for Heather's pieces, or more traditional and representational paintings or photographs in the Summit County exhibit."

The idea to separate the exhibits seemed logical to Mapp.

"Since these exhibits feature different art styles, however, we wanted each collection to have their own space, rather than mixing them together," she said.

Art exhibits such as these shown at the library enhances visitors' experiences, Mapp said.

"The library is made up of stories, and having artwork in the library expands on those stories," she said. "Maybe some people haven't seen Iron Mountain in the way Heather does. Or maybe people haven't had the opportunity to see some of the historic architecture of the building found on the east side of the county. When they come to the library and see the art, they get a broader knowledge of what we're made of through different viewpoints."

Lael agreed and said these exhibits are good ways to introduce visitors to Summit County.

"Sometimes even our local residents don't know some of the buildings in the paintings, because they are no longer standing," said Lael who referred to the painting titled "Summit Stake Tabernacle," by Hazel E. Olson. "I learned so much about the county while putting up this exhibit. It has really piqued my interest in local history and local landscape."

For information about the Park City Library's winter art exhibit, visit http://www.parkcitylibrary.org. For information about the Summit County Traveling Art Exhibit, visit http://www.co.summit.ut.us/263/Art-Collection. For information about artist Heather Stamenov, visit https://www.heatherstamenov.com.