Park City Library plans Throwback Film Series sequel

Throwback Tuesday Films will screen at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave. Admission is free. For information, visit parkcityfilmseries.com and http://www.parkcitylibrary.org .

Park City summer nights are full of family-friendly activities that include concerts, hiking, biking and organized sports.

Last year the Park City Library added another offering: free movies in the Jim Santy Auditorium during its inaugural Throwback Thursday series.

The series will continue this year, but on Tuesday instead, said Katrina Kmak, youth services librarian.

"We moved it to Tuesdays this year because there is so much going on in Park City," Kmak said. "Since Tuesday also starts with a T, it worked for us."

The free screenings start at 7 p.m. and will kick off on June 12, with Joe Johnston's 1995 action-adventure, "Jumanji," starring the late Robin Williams. The films will continue with Ron Howard's "Splash" and Emile Ardolin's "Sister Act."

July will feature David Mickey Evans' "The Sandlot," which is about a group of kids, a baseball prodigy and a small town.

The movie, which was filmed in Salt Lake City, turns 25 this year, Kmak said.

June

12 – "Jumanji," director Joe Johnston, 1995

19 – "Splash," director Ron Howard, 1984

26 – "Sister Act," director Emile Ardolino, 1992July

3 – "The Muppet Movie," director James Frawley, 1979, rated G

10 – "The Sandlot," director David Mickey Evans, 1993

17 – "Peggy Sue Got Married," director Francis Ford Coppola, 1986

31 – "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," director Robert Zemeckis, 1988August

7 – "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure," director Stephen Herek, 1989

14 – "Clue," director Jonathan Lynn, 1985

21 – "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," director Joe Johnston, 1989

"We also just added 'Peggy Sue Got Married', starring Nicolas Cage and Kathleen Turner, on July 17," she said.

August will feature Steven Herek's "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure," with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, Jonathan Lynn's "Clue," a whodunnit comedy based on the board game, and Joe Johnston's "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," featuring Rick Moranis.

Kmak said the idea for Throwback Tuesdays emerged from her own nostalgia for films from her childhood.

"It's funny because some folks our age have children of their own now and want to share them with their kids," she said. "They want to share the memories that run deep and dear."

The films' selection process was simple, Kmak said.

"I, along with the other librarians, sat down one day and asked, 'What movies did we love when we were growing up that we would want to see again on the big screen and that fall under the Park City Library movie license?'" she said with a laugh. "It was like putting a puzzle together, and it was really fun."

The librarians also wanted to provide a fun activity that was out of the summer heat.

"We also wanted to offer people to see something free in the evenings while enjoying the air conditioning," she said.

Along with admission, the popcorn is free.

"We thought this would be a wonderful thing to offer the community," Kmak said.

Of the films the series will screen, Kmak is looking forward to Joe Johnston's "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids."

"That was the first movie I saw in a theater," she said. "I'm excited to watch it again on the big screen."