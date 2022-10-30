Park City Library revs up its annual food drive for the Christian Center￼

The Park City Library will kick off its annual food drive for the Christian Center of Park City on Nov. 1. The public can drop off items through until Nov. 30.

David Jackson/Park Record

The Park City Library will get into the giving season of giving when it starts its annual drive for the Christian Center of Park City ’s food pantries.

From Nov. 1 to 30, the public can drop items at the library, 1255 Park Ave., during library hours, said Becca Lael, community engagement librarian.

The donations serve hundreds of people in Summit and Wasatch counties, she said.

“The Christian Center has been serving more and more people each year, and it’s astounding how much they do,” she said. “But they always could use some additional help.”

While every donation is appreciated, the Christian Center of Park City has noticed a greater need for specific items this year, according to Lael.

Those items include:

• Canned tuna and chicken

• Peanut butter

• Macaroni and cheese

• Individual servings of preserved or canned fruit

• Cooking oil

• Spices

• Canned soup

• Infant formula

• Jars of baby food

In addition to food, CCPC also needs diapers for babies and adults, menstrual care items and other hygiene products, Lael said.

“We sometimes don’t realize that people need small, but essential items,” she said.

The only thing Lael asks is that the donated food is not expired.

“Also, if anyone wants to donate perishable items, they can take that directly to the Christian Center,” she said.

Lael enjoys the library’s partnership with the Christian Center of Park City.

“The library values community engagement and wants to help community members succeed, and we do that through various partnerships,” he said. “Being able to see the need and do something to support them means so much to us. This fills us with so much pride to be part of a community who cares.”

The Park City Library staff looks forward each year to hosting the annual food drive, Lael said.

“The library is open to everyone from every economic status, which is something that we pride ourselves on,” she said. “So doing a service for our community is very important to us.”

The Park City Library has been hosting a food drive for years, Lael said.

“We started it when we used to collect fines for past-due books in a food-for-fines program where we would forgive their fines if they donated food,” she said. “When we got rid of fines in 2018, we still saw people wanting to donate.”

Although the Christian Center of Park City has seen an increase in the need for food donations, Lael has seen a growth of generosity from the community.

“Before, the drive was like something good for the patrons and community to do, but now it’s something that the community looks forward to doing,” she said. “More and more people want to give, and more people want to support their neighbors in Park City.”

Donations during the coronavirus pandemic have surpassed Lael’s expectations.

“We’ve never had as much donated food as we have had in the past three years,” she said. “We took two trips to the Christian Center, and I filled every nook and cranny of my car.”