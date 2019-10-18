Park City Library will host a free Latino Health Fair Saturday

Latino families comprise about a quarter of the population of Park City, Coalville, Kamas and Heber, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

That’s one of the reasons why Bianca Carrasco, Park City Library’s youth and Spanish services librarian assistant, is working with the Mexican Consulate and an organization called Comunidades Unidas in Salt Lake City to debut the Park City Latino Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

The Library’s goal with the event is to give the local Latino population access to health services like dental checks, cancer screenings, immunizations and more, Carrasco said.

“October is known as Latin American History Month, but it’s also Latin America’s Weeks of Health, which focuses on providing preventative health services to those who otherwise don’t have access to these services,” Carrasco said.

The event will feature 19 providers and health organizations and free flu shots for the first 100 attendees.

Carrasco also made sure each provider would be staffed with people who are bilingual in English and Spanish.

“I didn’t want people who knew just a little bit of each language,” she said. “I wanted to make sure they were 100 percent proficient in both languages so there wouldn’t be any miscommunications.”

In addition to the services, attendees will get a chance to hear keynote presentations starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Jim Santy Auditorium by Maria Ruiz and Roman Tercero of the Mexican Consulate, and special guest Dr. Marielle Pariseau, CEO of Teeth First., a nonprofit working to give children a cavity-free future.

Pariseau is a dentist who created the OH’PAL toothbrush, a portable, waterless toothbrush. She is set to reprise a TED Talk she gave in Salt Lake City last year at the health fair.

OH’PAL stands for oral health and Pal, she said.

“Dr. Pariseau presented a talk ‘Teeth: Your Body’s early Warning System’ at TEDx Salt Lake City in the fall of 2018, and her speech on Saturday will be a similar presentation of that TED talk,” Carrasco said.

The fair will also include a series of opportunity drawings for five new children’s bicycles and matching helmets that have been provided by the Park City Community Foundation’s Solomon Fund,, an initiative that provides sports and recreational opportunities for Latino children in the greater Park City area, Carrasco said.

Attendees can enter the drawings by visiting the providers, she said.

“People will get a passport when they arrive, and when they will get a stamp from each provider they visit,” she said. “Once the passport is filled, the people will submit it into the drawings.”

The Mexican Consulat and Comunidades Unidas approached Carrasco and asked if she would work with them on the health fair.

“They said they wanted to work with me because they felt Park City could use their services,” she said. “And I said, ‘I’ll do it.’”

Carrasco said she would love to make the fair an annual event.

“I absolutely find joy in bringing this to the community, and I want the whole town to be in the library on Saturday,” she said. “Health is important. It’s connected with everything. Without it, you can’t work. You can’t be with family. You can’t enjoy the outdoors. And this is why I’m doing this.”