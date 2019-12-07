Park City Limits’ live music series enhances the Silver Star Cafe experience

Winter is here, and the Silver Star Cafe’s Park City Limits Concert Series for the season is underway.

The Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances, which start at 7 p.m., feature an array of local musicians of genres ranging from acoustic country and folk to jazz and Americana, said Lisa Ward, who co-owns the Silver Star Cafe with her husband Jeff.

Ward finalizes the bookings six months before the restaurant, which was featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in 2014, opens for the season, she said.

“I get requests from artists, sometimes multiple times a day, who want to come and perform with us,” she said. “We also have a roster of artists who have performed with us, and who we have a lot of faith in and want to support.”

This winter’s schedule features a total of 55 performances, including a Tuesday night show on New Year’s Eve, according to Ward.

“We have fewer shows in the winter when compared to summer, when we have around 80,” she said. “So, the biggest challenge is we have more artists who want to perform than we have spots available. There are artists who might get four or five dates in the summer may only get two or three in the winter.”

Some artists who perform at the restaurant in the summer, may not get a winter slot because the concerts are inside rather than on the patio, Ward said.

Ward also programs the series so her customers can experience different styles of music while they eat.

“I make sure we’re not doing jazz two nights in a row or country two nights in a row,” she said. “Once I finish the schedule, I will go through it again to make sure I’m being fair to everyone.”

Ward, who is usually “very picky” when choosing the artists, sometimes takes chances.

“Right now, we’ve got a group, Hot House West, who is on the roster who play the Django Reinhardt-type, gypsy-jazz style,” she said. “That’s not necessarily the type of music that everybody listens to all the time, but when you hear it, it takes you back to Benny Goodman, Les Paul and those kinds of artists who are part of our musical history.”

Balajo is another unique group that plays European folk, Ward said.

“They play the sounds you may hear in Paris bistros,” she said. “James Martak, the guitarist, also plays in Hot House West.”

The upcoming New Year’s Eve concert, which will be on a Tuesday, will feature Americana band The Michelle Moonshine Trio, and Ward is looking forward to that performance.

“New Year’s Eve is a fun night, and we offer a price-fixed menu and we do two seatings,” she said. “The second seating will include the live music. When we do this, we want a performer who will be a lot of fun and play some music that is familiar to guests.”

Moonshine is perfect for this performance, Ward said.

“New Year’s Eve is a night where people get a little nostalgic and want to revisit different times in their lives,” she said. “Michelle performs a lot of old-time country like Johnny Cash, and does it in her own unique way that fits the sentiment. She’s got that gorgeous voice and great presence.”

Presenting the Park City Limits Concerts is a commitment the Wards made years ago while establishing the Silver Star Cafe, she said.

“We’re a small mom-and-pop, and for a business our size, we spend maybe $40,000 a year paying artists,” she said. “That’s not necessarily something a business our size would usually commit to, but we believe in these artists and we want to give them a place for them to shine.”

Although the concert series gives musicians an intimate venue to perform for people, Ward said she also benefits personally from the music.

“I love being here when someone like Balajo is playing ‘La Vie en Rose,’ and it’s the 20th wedding anniversary for a couple who is up and dancing,” she said. “When see people interacting with the music, it’s very satisfying for us, because we’re giving them more than a meal. We’re giving them an experience.”