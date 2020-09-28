Park City Mobile Vet Clinic pulls into the Wasatch Back

Park City Mobile Vet Clinic is a full-service veterinary hospital that offers vaccinations, surgeries and wellness checks and more.

For information about Park City Mobile Vet Clinic, call 435-400-4013 or visit parkcitymobilevet.com.

Angela West, a doctor of veterinary medicine, is anxious to get her clinic rolling — and she means that literally.

West is the owner of the new Park City Mobile Vet Clinic, which is licensed to practice in a 30-mile radius in Summit and Wasatch counties.

The clinic on wheels makes house calls by appointment from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays, which is ideal for pet owners who don’t want to venture out due to COVID-19, West said.

The clinic is closed on Sundays, but will take calls after hours for emergencies, she said.

“We will also direct pet owners in the right direction if they need pet hospitalizations,” said West, who has been a veterinarian for more than 30 years.

Other than that, Park City Mobile Vet Clinic offers full services including surgery, dental and wellness exams, vaccinations, X-rays and home hospice and euthanasia.

The mobile clinic allows West to follow social distancing guidelines when she meets pet owners, she said.

“Of course, I will be wearing (personal protective equipment),” she said.

In addition, West started an online animal pharmacy and pet supply store that her clients can access through the clinic’s website, parkcitymobilevet.com.

The food and medicine will be delivered to West’s clients at little to no cost, she said.

“This is another great example of ways the community can avoid going to stores during the pandemic,” she said. “Plus, clients will receive rebates and discounts on many products.”

Owning a mobile pet clinic has been West’s dream for more than a decade.

She recently sold her share of a brick-and-mortar practice in Salt Lake City, which gave her the incentive to follow her dream.

“The opportunity just came, and I decided to go for it,” West said.

Last August, she and her husband and business manager Robert Schoenefeld, flew to Florida to pick up a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van that had been used by another veterinarian and drove it cross-country to Park City.

“We’re excited about being a kind of concierge veterinary service that can serve people in their own driveways,” West said.

Treating pets at their homes is a way for West to reduce the stress and anxiety of the animals as well as the owners.

“I don’t know if you have had experiences taking a cat to a vet, but I know it can daunting and sometimes bloody,” she said with a laugh. “I can go into your house or in your yard, because we’re social distancing, and play with the pets and give them exams at the same time.”

West and Schoenefeld also took a certification course in “Fear Free” practice to further reduce the anxiety in the animals and owners.

Anxiety is one of the biggest reasons why pet owners don’t take their furry family members to clinics and hospitals, West said.

“Being Fear Free certified means a better experience for all involved, including pets, owners and veterinary health care teams,” she said. “So pets will get lots of praise and lots of treats.”

Becoming a veterinarian was at the top of West’s list when she was a child growing up in Louisiana.

“We lived on a horse farm in Louisiana, and I was fascinated with every animal,” she said. “My poor mom had to put up with me, because I brought everything home.”

West graduated with a degree in veterinary medicine from Louisiana State University in 1990.

“I thought I would practice mainly on large animals, but I ended up doing small animals when I moved to Salt Lake City after I graduated,” she said. “It’s been a great career. I can’t think of anything else that I may have done.”

Part of the joy West feels when she is treating pets is the trust she earns with the owners.

“I love the animals, of course, but just as importantly, I love people,” she said. “People see their pets as part of their families, especially when they don’t have anyone else. And they depend on me to take care of their furry family member, who is just as important to them as a child or parent would be.” And that’s a big responsibility.”