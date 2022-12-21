Park City Mountain celebrates Christmas Eve

Park City Mountain will host its annual Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade on Saturday. The event, free to the public, will also feature an appearance from Santa Claus.

Vail Resorts/Dan Campbell

Park City Mountain is ready for Christmas Eve, and it will celebrate with a longtime tradition — its annual torchlight parade .

The parade is scheduled to start around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, and will feature the resort’s Ski and Ride School instructors.

The procession will start at the top of Payday Lift, wind down Payday Run and end in the Mountain Village base area.

In addition to the instructors, Santa will participate in the parade. Once he’s down the hill, families who bring their cameras can get photos with him.

The torchlight parade and a visit from Santa help make the holidays at Park City Mountain special, said Deirdra Walsh, the resort’s vice president and chief operating officer.

“The holidays are a magical time in Park City, and we’re proud to host events that have become holiday traditions for our guests and local residents alike,” she said.

The Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade is one of Walsh’s favorite traditions.

“I enjoy bringing my family to watch the glow of the torches come down the slopes and then get the chance to high-five Santa as he makes a stop on his busy night,” she said.

On Friday, Dec. 23, the night prior to Christmas Eve, Canyons Village will also celebrate the holidays during its Silver Sky Nights series with live music from 4-5 p.m. by Nathan Spenser and ice carving demonstrations by Iceworks .

The evening will culminate at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks.