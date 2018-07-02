Park City Mountain continues live music throughout the summer

Park city Mountain Resort will host concerts throughout the summer. For information, visit http://www.parkcitymountain.com .

Once the Third and Fourth of July celebrations wrap up for the year, the Park City Mountain Resort concert season begins.

While Mountain Town News' free Thursday night Newpark concerts have been canceled this year due to a renovation project, the organization approached Park City Mountain to move the series to Canyons Village.

"We wanted to find a home where we could present a similar type line up that would feature smaller, up-and-coming national touring bands and artists," said Brian Richards, Mountain Town Music's community conductor of musical matters. "We're excited that Canyons will be hosting the concerts."

The free concerts will begin at 6 p.m. and guests are welcome to bring their own picnics or enjoy refreshments at the Umbrella Bar, according to a Park City Mountain press release.

"We're excited that Canyons will be hosting the Thursday concerts..." Brian Richards, Mountain Town Music

The first show out of the gates will be Johnny Neel & Bryon Friedman om July 7, and the rest of the schedule is as follows:

• July 12: Arthur Lee Land

• July 26: The Coffis Brothers

• Aug. 2: Elektric Voodoo

• Aug. 16: Charley Crockett

• Aug. 23: Zander

• Aug. 30: Big Blue Ox

There will be no concerts on July 19 or Aug. 9.

In addition to the Thursday concerts, Park City Mountain Resort will present free Saturday night concerts at Canyons Village.

Like the Thursday shows, the Saturday performances will begin at 6 p.m., according to the press release.

The concerts will feature visiting artists and bands from around the country. The schedule is as follows:

• July 7: Wild Belle

• July 14: Whitey Morgan & the 78's

• July 21: Polyrhythmics

• July 28: Old Salt Union

• Aug. 4: The Band of Heathens

• Aug. 11: Aaron Lee Tasjan

• Aug. 18: MAGIC GIANT

• Sept. 1: Marc Broussard

There will be no concert on Aug. 25

Guests are welcome to bring their own picnics or enjoy refreshments at the Umbrella Bar or Murdock's Café, according to the release.

