Park City Mountain Grüvs into spring

Park City Mountain is ready to slide into the Spring Grüv, a 16-day event that features live music, family-friendly activities, entertainers and the 22nd edition of the resort's annual pond skimming contest.

The event, which is a Park City tradition, will celebrate its 11th year starting on March 24, and the resort is ready for some fun, said Park City Mountain spokeswoman Whitney Ryan during an email interview, which included the questions below. Some of the answers were edited for clarity.

Park Record: The annual Spring Grüv is such an iconic event at Park City Mountain and Canyons. What was the goal of the event when it first started, and has that goal changed?

Whitney Ryan: Spring Grüv is all about the fun and enjoying every moment we can on the mountain until the season ends. The longer, sunnier days create the perfect setting for après ski and live music and Spring Grüv gives people a venue to enjoy the afternoon together after a day on the slopes.

We hope that people come out to have fun, relax and enjoy all of the free music and activities together. What better way to celebrate spring and close out the season?

P.R.: Are there any new activities this year?

W.R.: Yes! This season, we're excited to kick off Spring Grüv on Saturday, March 24 with the first annual Pink Park City charity event to support research at Huntsman Cancer Institute.

In its first year, Pink Park City has set a fundraising goal of $50,000 and we'll come together on this day to celebrate life and raise money for all types of cancer research. There's still time to get involved and we appreciate all of the support from our local Park City community members. For information and to register, visit Pinkparkcity.com.

P.R.: What are some of the returning activities other than the music and pond skimming?

W.R.: Every day of Spring Grüv we'll continue to host family activities in both base areas including complimentary s'mores, kids après ski activities, face painters, jugglers, trivia, meet and greets with the avalanche dogs and more.

P.R.: Speaking of the live music, what is the schedule this year?

W.R.: We have an awesome lineup of music this year including two new, larger Saturday concerts at the Park City Mountain Village: Vista Kicks on March 24 and The Record Company on March 31. We'll be setting up a big stage near the Eagle statue in the Park City Mountain Village and invite people to come out and enjoy the free music and beautiful spring weather.

In addition to the larger Saturday concerts, we'll have live après ski music every day of Spring Grüv at both base areas through closing day on April 8. Music begins at 3 p.m. and there's really no better way to enjoy spring in Park City than with a day of skiing and riding followed up some classic après ski and free music at the Umbrella Bar or Legends Bar & Grill.

The full schedule is listed here: https://www.parkcitymountain.com/explore-the-resort/during-your-stay/event-detail-page.aspx?id=%7be43efdae-620d-4dda-ab2c-30287f4808ff%7d

P.R.: Of course there is pond skimming. Where and when will it take place?

W.R.: We've been counting down to the Pond Skimming Competition all season long! The 22nd annual competition will take place at noon on Saturday, April 7 right outside of Red Pine Lodge at the top of the Red Pine Gondola.

It's hard to imagine a more entertaining event for both the spectators and participants! 100 contestants, decked out in their most creative costumes, will attempt to skim their way across a 100 foot pond on skis or a snowboard.

Our prestigious team of judges will then award prizes for best costume, best splash and crash and overall best male and female contestant. We encourage people to come out, soak up the sunshine, indulge in some homemade barbecue and enjoy the show. You won't want to miss it!

P.R: Also what are the rules for Pond skimming this year?

W.R.: We have the following set of rules to keep people safe and grüving through the rest of the season:

• No teams allowed

• Minimum age is 10 years old

• No nudity, thongs, or bare butts allowed

• No full-face masks or costumes that inhibit full visibility

• No fire allowed in costumes

• No animals allowed

• Must compete on skis or snowboards. No sleds, sit-skis or ski bikes allowed

• Costume must be able to fit inside the Red Pine Gondola with the doors closed

• Poles may be used but must be dropped before skis touch the pond

• No pre-runs; each competitor gets one run to be judged

P.R.: Do people need to register for pond skimming?

W.R.: Yes. Pond skimming is one of our favorite events of the year and registration is limited to the first 100 contestants. Participants can register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/22nd-annual-pond-skim-competition-tickets-43683464418