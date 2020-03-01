Park City Mountain Resort finds its Spring Grüv

Park City Mountain Resort will continue its annual love affair with warmer weather when it catches the Spring Grüv.

This year’s celebration will run from March 6 through April 5, and, as it has in the past, will feature live music, outdoor activities, après events and, of course, pond skimming, said Sarah Stutman., Park City Mountain brand experience manager

“We’re really lucky to have such an incredible spring season in Park City and Spring Grüv is meant to celebrate that,” Stutman said. “The snow has been great this winter and there’s still a lot more of the season left to enjoy… (and we) hope everyone will join us for some spring fun on the mountain during that time.”

Some of the family-friendly activities will include outdoor movies, meeting the mountain safety team avalanche dogs, fireworks, cookie decorating and the offering of free donut s’mores, she said.

Most of the activities are free and open to the public, according to Stutman.

“All of the events being hosted in our base areas are complimentary, (but) the annual pond skimming competition does require a registration fee for competitors, and spectators will need a lift ticket to get to the pond, located outside of Red Pine Lodge. At the top of the Red Pine Gondola.”

The annual pond skimming competition, which will feature 100 costumed contestants who will attempt to skim on skis or snowboards across a 100-foot pond, will take place Saturday, April 4, one week before the resort closes for the season, Stutman said.

“It’s hard to imagine a more entertaining event for both the spectators and participants,” she said. “Our prestigious team of judges will then award prizes for Best Costume, Best Splash and Crash and overall Best Male and Female contestants.”

The following set of rules will help keep people safe and grüving through the competition.

• No teams allowed

• Minimum age is 10 years old

• No nudity, thongs, or bare butts allowed

• No full-face masks or costumes that inhibit full visibility

• No fire allowed in costumes

• No animals allowed

• Must compete on skis or snowboards. No sleds, sit-skis or ski bikes allowed

• Costume must be able to fit inside the Red Pine Gondola with the doors closed

• Poles may be used but must be dropped before skis touch the pond

• No pre-runs; each competitor gets one run to be judged

Stutman said the costumes are one of the best aspects of pond skimming.

One year, a contestant dressed up as a Jenga game made of cardboard boxes that scattered when he hit the water, she said.

“Every year the competitors come dressed to impress,” she said. “We’ve seen Mary Poppins, Aladdin on his magic carpet, flying squirrels, sharks, snowmen, Sesame Street characters and more. Every year, we award a prize for the best costume and can’t wait to see what people come up with this season.”

Live music is another Spring Grüv draw in the days leading up to pond skimming, Stutman said.

This year’s musical guests include Changing Lanes, Fuse ‘N Rock and the Michelle Moonshine Trio, to name a few, she said. The full schedule can be found at ParkCityMountain.com.

“Plus (we have) interactive experiences with bucket drumming and dueling pianos,” Stutman said. “We’re really excited to be trying some new music this year. Both of these acts allow concert-goers to be a part of the music experience during Spring Grüv.”

Park City Mountain worked with Mountain Town Music, a local nonprofit, to find the bands, according to Stutman.

“We have a great and longstanding partnership with Mountain Town Music to help bring the best of Park City’s music scene to the mountain and worked with them on our Spring Grüv programming,” she said. “Spring Grüv is all about celebrating the longer days and enjoying the mountain with family and friends, we look for music experiences that capture that excitement and energy.”