Park City Mountain Resort ready to welcome 2020 with a long-running tradition

Park City Mountain Resort will help usher out 2019 and clear the way for 2020 with its New Year’s Eve celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The annual event that has been a local tradition for more than 50 years will include an array of activities, live music and giveaways, said PCMR spokesperson Sarah Stutman.

“New Year’s Eve is a time to celebrate,” Stutman said. “(For) us, it’s about appreciating the year behind us and looking forward to the year ahead.”

DJ Velvet will kick off the Canyons Village party at 3 p.m., and the music will continue at 5:30 p.m. with the Cover Dogs, who will play songs from the 1970s through the 2000s, Stutman said.

“We hope everyone who comes will be prepared to dance,” she said.

The resort will offer free hot cocoa and s’mores, to complement the live music and fun, according to Stutman.

“We’re sticking to our traditions this year: music, fun, food and fireworks,” she said.

Before the fireworks, the Park City Mountain avalanche rescue dogs are scheduled to make a special appearance from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and the evening will cap off with fireworks, weather permitting, Stutman said.

“We love celebrating the holidays with our guests and New Year’s Eve is an ongoing tradition for us at Park City Mountain,” Stutman said. “We’re excited to provide a fun and lively setting at Canyons Village for locals and visitors to enjoy the evening together and we invite everyone to come and join us.”

In addition to the New Year’s Eve party, Park City Mountain will continue Snowfest, a winter celebration of free live music and family-friendly activities — including ice sculptures, and s’mores roasting — through Jan. 6.