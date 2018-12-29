Park City Mountain Resort welcomes the New Year

Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve Party Grand Summit Hotel at Park City Mountain 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30 $189 for adults, $99 for children 12 and under 435-615-3336 for reservations

The new year is just three days away, and Park City Mountain Resort is ready to celebrate.

For decades the resort has hosted New Year's Eve celebrations and the tradition will continue into 2019. Here's a Q&A conducted by email with PCMR spokesperson Jessica Miller.

Park Record: What does New Year's Eve mean to Park City Mountain?

Jessica Miller: We are excited to celebrate the New Year at Park City Mountain. Once again, we will be presenting a celebratory evening of New Year's Eve events at the Canyons Village including a public concert and fireworks display for everyone to enjoy. This is the perfect time to come together, reflect on the year gone by and toast to a healthy and happy year ahead. The 2018-19 ski season is off to an incredible start and we can't wait to celebrate the holidays on and off the slopes with everyone.

This is the perfect time to come together, reflect on the year gone by and toast to a healthy and happy year ahead..." Jessica Miller, Park City Mountain Resort senior communications specialist

P.R.: What events are planned this year?

J.M.: If you're looking for a way to celebrate the New Year and want to start the night off with a bang, Canyons Village has just what you need with music and a spectacular fireworks display, We will host a live concert on the Canyons Village Stage followed by a fireworks show. Both the concert and fireworks show are complimentary, and we hope that people will come out to dance in the New Year with us.

P.R.: Are most of the events family-friendly?

J.M.: Yes, the events in the Canyons Village are family-friendly and we encourage families to come out together to enjoy the show. I love this event because the kids don't have to wait until midnight to celebrate the New Year, they can enjoy the fireworks at 7:30 p.m.

P.R.: How long will the fireworks display last?

J.M.: The fireworks show is scheduled to last around 10-15 minutes.

P.R.: What time does the whole schedule of celebrations start?

J.M.: (We'll start at) 5:30 p.m. with Metro Music Club. … We are so excited to welcome Metro Music Club back to Park City Mountain for New Year's Eve. Metro Music Club has an awesome list of songs from all types of genres. They'll be sure to get everyone in the spirit to celebrate the New Year. It's a Utah cover band that breathes life and energy into today's current hits as well as yesterday's favorites, making each song sound fresh and hip using their own unique and creative stylings. Members of this stylish seven-piece band was hand selected for their amazing and unique musicianship and vocal skills.

P.R.: The evening will culminate with the Roaring Twenties New Year's Eve Party. What is on the schedule, and how much will it cost to attend?

J.M.: Once again, The Grand Summit Hotel will host its annual New Year's Eve Celebration on December 31. This year, the theme is "Midnight in Paris," and it will feature dinner in the Kokopelli Ballroom, a cash bar, music, dancing and a balloon drop. The event will begin at 7 p.m. with dinner at 7:30 p.m. followed by music, dancing and celebrations. It's a great way to ring in the New Year after a day on the slopes.