Park City Mountain Resort’s Fourth of July starts a day earlier

Park City Mountain Resort will host Third of July and Fourth of July celebrations. For information, visit http://www.parkcitymountain.com .

In the past, the greater Park City area started celebrating the Fourth of July holiday a day earlier, but in recent years, the Third of July party was put on the back burner.

This year, however, the July 3 party rises again at Park City Mountain Resort's Canyons Village, and the event will serve as the perfect prelude for July 4 at the Park City base area, said Whitney Ryan, Park City Mountain brand experience manager.

"This year, we'll be celebrating with a full week of activities, music and family-friendly events at both of our base areas including the return of the Third of July celebration at Canyons Village on Tuesday evening," Ryan said in an email. "It means a lot to us to provide a venue for people to come together and enjoy the holiday and we'll continue the party throughout the week with concerts on Thursday and Saturday evening on the Canyons Village stage."

The Number Ones will perform July 3 at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks will start at dusk, but the fun will begin at 5 p.m., Ryan said.

It’s the perfect way to start off the week and get in the spirit before the fun continues on Main Street...” Whitney Ryan, Park City Mountain brand experience manager Recommended Stories For You

"We will host a variety of complimentary family activities at the Canyons Village including caricature artists, hula hoops, chalk art and face painting," she said. "It's the perfect way to start off the week and get in the spirit before the fun continues on Main Street and at the Park City Mountain Village on the Fourth."

Brian Richards, community conductor of musical matters for Mountain Town Music, the nonprofit that booked the bands for the July 3 and 4 events, said the Number Ones is headed by saxophonist David Halliday.

"They are an awesome cover band, and they play No. 1 hits from throughout the years," Richards said.

Park City Mountain Resort's Fourth of July will complement Park City's Independence Day festivities (see accompanying story), Ryan said.

"Fourth of July is a longstanding tradition and no one does it better than the town of Park City," she said. "We're excited to host the city fireworks show at the Park City Mountain Village again this year and invite people to come up to the resort early to enjoy live music by The Soulistics before the fireworks go off at dusk. It's a special night made even better when spent in the mountains."

Family-friendly activities will kick off at 3 p.m. at the Park City Mountain Village and music by DJ Velvet that will begin at 5 p.m. on the Green Stage, before Memphis McCool and The Soulistics take the stage at 7:30 p.m., Ryan said.

Fireworks will start at dusk, she said.

"We'll also have a special barbecue set up in the village with homemade meats, sauces and sides prepared by our chefs," she said. "There's no better place to celebrate the Fourth of July than Park City, and we love being a part of the fun."