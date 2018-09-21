Park City Museum cemetery tours will bring town’s historical figures to life

The Park City Museum will host historic Glenwood Cemetery tours from 10:45 a.m. to noon and from 12:45-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Glenwood Cemetery, 401 Silver King Drive. The cost is $15 per person. The tours, which serve as fundraisers for the Glenwood Cemetery, are appropriate for ages 10 and older. No dogs are allowed. To register, visit http://www.parkcityhistory.org .

Park City Museum and the Glenwood Cemetery Association will resurrect a group of Park City historical figures during the two upcoming Glenwood Cemetery tours Saturday.

The morning and afternoon tours will highlight the lives of such notables as William Buck, one of the owners of Welsh, Driscoll and Buck, a mercantile store that was located where Treasure Mountain Inn stands today; Edmond Thiriot, whose wife Nellie was the Park City Post Office's postmistress; and Judge Jim Don, said Diane Knispel, Park City Museum's director of education.

"We have selected seven people who are buried in the cemetery, and have assigned docents and volunteers to act out their stories near the graves," Knispel said. "For example, we'll learn about Jim Don's court cases and things like that."

The first tour will run from 10:45 a.m. to noon, and the second will run from 12:45-2 p.m. Tourists can register by visiting parkcityhistory.org. No dogs are allowed, and the tours are open to people ages 10 and older. The cemetery is located at the 401 Silver King Drive.

"Many of these stories are tragic and disturbing, so we felt they were not for all ages," Knispel said.

The cost for the tour is $15 per person. The money will benefit the Glenwood Cemetery, which was created so miners who were members of local fraternal organizations and couldn't afford to buried in the Park City Cemetery could be laid to rest, Knispel said.

The money will help fix the fence and help maintain the cemetery grounds, according to Knispel.

"We like to open the cemetery at least once a year for tours and give people a history lesson about the lives and deaths of the people who are buried there," Knispel said.

There are approximately 900 graves in the cemetery.

"The way we select the historic figures is based on whether or not we know their histories," Knispel said. "We go into our records and make scripts for the volunteers to act out."

The scripts, which were handed out a few weeks ago, are akin to guides, according to Knispel.

"The volunteers narrating the stories, will be dressed in costumes, and we tell the volunteers that they can add their own drama to the words," she said. "Some of the volunteers do their own research and add what they found into the scripts."

The tour also tries to spotlight historical figures who have lived interesting lives and died in unique and different ways, Knispel said.

"It sounds a bit morbid, but we make sure all the people we select to showcase haven't all died in a mining accident," she said. "We want to makes sure we have a variety."

Knispel, who has been involved with the cemetery tour since last year, said the stories show how hard life could be in Park City during the 1800s.

"One of the things I noticed was there were a lot of childhood illnesses, and they didn't have the medical technology we have today that could have saved those kids," she said. "It wasn't the best of times, certainly."