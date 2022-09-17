Park City Museum grateful for the Hal Compton Fund

Park City’s Historian Laureate Hal Compton talks about the history of Park City Mountain Resort at the Park City Museum in 2013. Compton passed away in 2020, and his family, in his memory, has set up the Hal Compton Fund that will help the museum expand its programming.

Park Record file photo

Although Hal Compton, Park City’s Historian Laureate, passed away in 2020, his legacy of work with the Park City Museum will live on through the Hal Compton Fund.

The undisclosed amount, privately donated by Compton’s family, is part of the museum’s general endowment, and will be used to beef up programming, said Morgan Pierce, Park City Museum executive director.

“We’re happy to finally announce that we have a Hal Compton Fund that is entirely funded by his estate,” he said. “This unrestricted gift will allow us to do more than we have been able to do so before, in terms of lectures and tours, and ramp up our children’s programming, which we haven’t done to any great extent in the past.”

The Hal Compton Fund will honor its namesake by also being used for expanded programming in the Glenwood Cemetery, according to Pierce.

We’re happy to add one more story to the lengthy list of Hal’s accomplishments…” Morgan Pierce, Park City Museum executive director

Local fraternal orders purchased the land and designated it as the Glenwood Cemetery so their members and families would have a place to be buried. While serving as president of the Glenwood Cemetery Association, Compton produced the popular annual event, “Halloween at the Glenwood,” a seasonal tour where museum volunteers in costume stand at gravesites to tell stories of life and death in Park City.

“The museum and cemetery were two of his great passions, and Hal was instrumental in getting our annual fall programming kickstarted at the Glenwood,” Pierce said.

In addition, Compton, who served as president of the Park City Historical Society and Museum, and was an Emeritus Member of the museum’s board of directors when he died, helped the museum establish its historic Main Street walking tours and could be seen leading some of the tours, Pierce said.

“Hal was certainly no stranger to anyone in the Park City community, especially those who had an interest and passion in our history,” he said.

In 1998, Compton was named the Park City’s History Laureate, and was selected by the Utah Museum Association’s Volunteer of the Year after establishing himself as an information specialist in the Park City Museum and Information Center for the Park City Chamber of Commerce.

Much of the work Compton did in the library appeared in the museum’s “Way We Were” column that runs in The Park Record. Tthe Park City Museum honored him during his lifetime by rechristening its research library, the Hal Compton Research Library, according to Pierce.

“We did that to show Hal our appreciation for all he had done,” he said. “Even after retiring, he was still coming into the museum up until a few months before his death in 2020.”

Compton’s nephew Rees Petersen said in a statement that his family taught him the tremendous value of preserving history and learning lessons from the past.

“Hal Compton was my uncle and a wonderful individual,” he said. “(He) dedicated 30 of his final years as a volunteer with the Park City Museum, preserving, protecting and promoting the rich history of the area and the stories of the past.”

Pierce said it was a great honor for the museum to have the trust of the Compton family.

“It’s an incredible blessing, because they understand how much Hal loved Park City history and how much he enjoyed coming into work every day to do his research and plan out the tours and hikes,” he said. “They are certainly understanding what we meant to Hal, and how appreciative we are to what he did.”

Pierce, who stepped on board as the museum’s executive director in 2021, regrets not meeting Compton.

“But (one of) the great things about museum work is that the stories live on,” he said. “We’re happy to add one more story to the lengthy list of Hal’s accomplishments.”