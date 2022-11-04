Park City Museum invites the public to ‘¡Pleibol!’￼

‘¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues / En los barrios y las grandes ligas’

‘¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues / En los barrios y las grandes ligas’ is a new exhibit currently showing at the Park City Museum’s Tozer Gallery. The exhibit celebrates Latinos’ and Latinas’ contributions to baseball and softball and is comprised of 20 banners that feature large-scale photographs of players, teams, items and quotes from those connected to baseball.

David Jackson/Park Record

Baseball lovers who are sad that the 2022 Major League Baseball season is winding down can visit the Park City Museum to enjoy baseball differently through “¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues,” a new exhibit that is currently on display in the museum’s Tozer Gallery through Dec. 18.

“It celebrates Latinos’ and Latinas’ contributions to baseball and softball,” said Museum Curator Courtney Titus. “While the exhibit itself focuses on the 20th century, Latinos and Latinas have been playing some version of baseball in the Americas for more than 150 years, and the exhibit tells stories of a few of all the Latinos and Latinas who have transformed the game here in the United States and in their home countries.”

“In the Barrios and the Big Leagues,” translated into Spanish as “En los barrios y las grandes ligas,” is a colorful bilingual exhibit that features a series of 20 banners that feature large-scale photographs of players, teams, items and quotes from those connected to baseball, according to Titus.

“There are also QR codes scattered throughout that people can scan with their phones,” she said.

Latinos and Latinas have been playing some version of baseball in the Americas for more than 150 years…” Courtney Titus, Park City Museum curator

The scans will pull up a three-dimensional virtual model of objects featured on each banner.

Park City Museum’s new exhibit, ‘¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues / En los barrios y las grandes ligas,’ is presented in both English and Spanish.

David Jackson/Park Record

“People will be able to zoom in on baseballs that were handmade from athletic tape, stickball bats, caps and even Roberto Clemente’s Pittsburgh Pirates jersey,” Titus said.

Adding to the experience, the exhibit comes with a looped soundscape of announcers and cheering crowds, according to Titus.

“It makes you feel like you’re at a game,” she said.

“¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues” was organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) in collaboration with the National Museum of American History , Titus said.

“It’s a result of a collaboration with over 30 partners in 14 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico,” she said. “Smithsonian curators traveled throughout the country between 2015 and 2018 to gather stories, photographs and artifacts from people who lived in these communities.”

The exhibit also details the different leagues that were formed because Latinos weren’t allowed to play on caucasian teams, Titus said.

“In the years following World War II, these teams would often play against local Japanese-American teams that were put together by those who were recently released from incarceration camps, who also weren’t allowed to play in white leagues.” she said.

It wasn’t just the men who formed these teams, either, Titus said.

“Women wanted to play, and they formed their own teams as well,” she said.

Known as “bloomer girls” teams, these squads were comprised of young women who would play against men, according to the Park City Museum records.

One of the bloomer girl teams from back east played and beat a Park City team led by the town’s star player, Tom “Cap” Ryan, 7-2, the records stated.

The “¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues / “En los barrios y las grandes ligas” exhibit debuted in 2021, and Titus thought it would be a perfect fit at the Park City Museum.

Each banner of the ‘¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues / En los barrios y las grandes ligas’ exhibit features a QR code that, when scanned, will bring up interactive aspects of the exhibit.

David Jackson/Park Record

“I liked that this exhibit celebrates Latino’s contribution to baseball, and we’re all seeing the ways Latinos are shaping baseball and American culture,” she said.

According to a study by the University of Central Florida’s Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport , Latinos made up around 28.5% of all MLB players on Opening Day 2022.

“I wanted to bring it here, because I’m always looking for exhibits that have a national theme that we as a community can also connect with,” she said. “Baseball is something that many people know of and can relate to.”

As she looked into scheduling a showing, Titus learned that the exhibit’s tour dates had been booked.

“Luckily, the exhibit’s schedule announced a cancellation that so happened to coincide with an opening that the Park City Museum needed to fill,” Titus said. “So with a little luck, we were able to get it here. It worked out perfectly.”