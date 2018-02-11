Park City Museum is searching for volunteers

The Park City Museum's mission is to "preserve, protect and promote" Park City's history and heritage.

To do that the nonprofit relies on volunteers, said Diane Knispel, education director for the museum.

"With only a small staff, we really need people to help us out because we couldn't do it all alone," Knispel said.

Knispel will lead a new volunteer orientation from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Park City Museum.

The event will introduce people to the museum and also let them know where volunteers are needed.

"We need gallery guides," Knispel said. "And we have need for people to give education tours, because we're always looking for people to help us with school groups."

Volunteers are also needed to help set up and take down the traveling exhibits that usually occupy the Tozer Gallery.

"Courtney [Titus], our curator of collections and exhibits, relies on volunteers to help her with these projects," Knispel said.

Other volunteers don't work directly with the public, she said.

"Some write the 'Way We Were' column for The Park Record," Knispel said "And we have volunteers who work downstairs in the library with the photographs and other parts of the museum's collections."

'Way We Were' is a weekly column the museum publishes in The Park Record that reveals and reflects on various parts of Park City's history.

People don't need to have a deep knowledge of Park City history to be a volunteer.

" We will get them trained in the areas they have interest in," Knispel said. "We also have a packet they can take home to learn more about the town's history."

During the orientation, Knispel talks about each of the areas that need volunteers.

"Then she'll take them on a tour of the museum," Knispel said. "If people want to volunteer, they can fill out an application and submit it to me."

Knispel will then call them for an interview.

"That's when we'll talk a little more about what areas they want to work in," she said. "I'll also answer any questions they have."

Knispel also keeps the volunteer schedule loose to accommodate people's schedules.

"Our volunteer come and go all the time," she said. "Some take vacations. Some have second homes in other states, so it's not like all the volunteers are all here at the same time. But when they come back and want to volunteer, we sign them up."

There are some volunteers who have served at the museum for decades.

"Many volunteers are longtime residents, but we also have many who just moved here and are looking for something to do," Knispel said.

The Park City Museum's new volunteer orientation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, at the museum, 528 Main St. Anyone interested in attending the new volunteer orientation can email or call Knispel at education@parkcityhistory.org or 435-649-7457 ext. 102 up to 30 minutes before the orientation starts. For information, visit http://www.parkcityhistory.org.