Park City Museum offers post-season baseball fun￼

Information about Latino and Latina baseball and softball players will be part of the fun during the free “Bingo in the Ballpark” night on Nov. 12 at the Park City Museum’s Education and Collections Center.

David Jackson/Park Record

When the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies wrap up the 2022 World Series, baseball lovers, and the public for that matter, can still enjoy baseball-related fun with the Park City Museum.

In conjunction with the “¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues / En los barrios y las grandes ligas” exhibit that shows through Dec. 18, the museum is offering a couple of events that are free and open to the public.

The first is a Zoom lecture, “The Other Field of Dreams: Latino Baseball Project,” given by Dr. Jose Alamillo , at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The second is “Bingo in the Ballpark” from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Park City Museum’s Education and Collections Center, 2079 Sidewinder Drive.

Diane Knispel, Park City Museum director of education, is looking forward to the lecture.

“Dr. Alamillo actually helped gather the information for and worked with the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service on the exhibit, which is why we are excited to have him give the lecture,” she said.

Alamillo, who was born in Mexico and raised in Ventura, California, has bachelor’s degrees in sociology and communication from the University of California, Santa Barbara , and a doctorate in comparative cultures from the University of California, Irvine .

His research focuses on how Mexican immigrants and Mexican-Americans have built community and social networks through the use of culture, leisure and sports, according to Knispel.

“He has written a number of books about Latinos in sports and entertainment,” she said. “He co authored the first textbook about Latinos and sports called ‘Latinos In U.S. Sport: A history of isolation, cultural identity and acceptance.’”

Registration for the lecture is open and can be completed by emailing Knispel at education@parkcityhistory.org .

“I will put you on the list and send you a link to the lecture,” she said.

Park City Museum assistant Lexy Hartford conceived “Bingo in the Ballpark,” which is part of the museum’s new family and children programming unit.

“We are trialing the program with our temporary exhibits to make them more accessible to the public and stimulate more people to visit,” she said.

“Bingo in the Ballpark” is a day of bingo games, but instead of numbers, the cards will feature faces of Latino athletes — men and women — from throughout the years, according to Hartford.

“The game is to help people get more aware of the faces and names of these ball players, their positions, where they came from, and how long they played,” she said. “Winners will be awarded different prizes that include vouchers for free museum admission.”

Bingo games will start every half hour, and there is no registration required, Hartford said.

“You can walk in anytime, and if we’re in the middle of a game, we’ll have a sign-in sheet,” she said. “After a game ends, we will call up the names on the sheet so they can participate in the next game.”

While people wait for their games, they can busy themselves with other activities set up by Hartford.

“There will be puzzles and crafts including baseball-themed origami, design your own baseball cards, coloring pages and word searches,” she said. “We hope people show up and have a good time.”

Since “Bingo in the Ballpark” will be held at the museum’s Education and Collections Center, participants will have access to an abundance of free parking, Hartford said.