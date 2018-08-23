Park City Newcomer’s Club to welcome fresh faces at annual luncheon

Newcomer’s Club of Greater Park City will host a membership drive luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Deer Valley’s Silver Lake Lodge, 7600 Royal St. The cost for Newcomer’s Club members is $42. The cost for nonmembers is $52. Registration can be done by downloading a registration form at http://parkcitynewcomers.org/assets/uploads/2018/07/Newsletter-PDF-August-2018.pdf .

Patty Schloesser and Araby Leary, the new co-presidents of the Newcomer's Club of Greater Park City, is ready for the nonprofit's annual membership drive luncheon.

This year's event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Deer Valley's Silver Lake Lodge, 7600 Royal St., and the event is designed to be one where club members can renew memberships and where non-members can join, said Schloesser.

Memberships are $35.00 per household and $55.00 to include a newsletter that is printed and mailed to homes each month, she said.

A registration form can be found online at http://parkcitynewcomers.org/assets/uploads/2018/07/Newsletter-PDF-August-2018.pdf.Interested parties can fill out the form and mail it to Faith Fine, 1010 Station Loop Rd., Park City, UT, 84098.

Someone recommended I check out Newcomer's and when I did, it felt like I'm home..."Araby Leary,Newcomers Club of Greater Park City co-president

The luncheon will start with an hour-long mixer where people can learn about the different activities offered by Newcomer's Club, according to Schloesser.

"We will have tables set up for all the different activities we offer, and the chairpeople of each activity will be at the table," Schloesser said.

Newcomer's Club currently offers 22 activities ranging from card games like bridge to more physical pursuits like biking and yoga.

"We are working on getting a boys' night out together sometime in the future," Leary said. "And someone has approached us to start a dine-out group and a poker group."

Lunch, which will start at noon, will be prepared by Deer Valley chefs and feature a choice between shellfish and vegetarian options, as well as a specialty cocktail.a choice between grilled shrimp scampi skewers or vegetarian lasagna, Schloesser said.

"Karen Gibbs is the banquet and conference manager at Deer Valley, and she has it all together," Schloesser said.

Park City Mayor Andy Beerman will give the keynote address during the lunch.

Encountering Park City's chief executive will be a novel experience for Leary."I've never met the mayor, so I'm looking forward to this," Leary said. "He represents Park City, so I'm sure there will be many people who will be interested in what he says."

Schloesser and Leary, fittingly, are fairly new to Park City. Schloesser moved to town four years ago from Northern Virginia, and Leary moved here two years ago from Colorado. Both said they were introduced to Park City through the Newcomer's Club.

"I saw a little blurb for Newcomer's in the newspaper and decided to give it a try," Schloesser said. "My husband was in the military and I was used to having instant activities and friends while moving from post to post. But when we moved here, I didn't have that, and Newcomers was where I could learn about the community and meet people."

Leary had a similar experience, looking to old habits to forge new experiences.

"When I lived in Colorado, I was in a wonderful book club and I did yoga at a fitness center and had a lot of old friends," she said. "When I moved here, I started looking for a book club and yoga.

She also looked for friends.

"As anyone who knows me will tell you that I like to talk, and I need people," Leary said, laughing. "Someone recommended I check out Newcomer's and when I did, it felt like I'm home."