Park City Nonprofits gear up for Live PC Give PC 2020

What: Live PC Give PC Annual Day of Giving When: 12 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, to 12 a.m., Saturday Nov. 7 Web: livepcgivepc.org

More than 120 local nonprofit organizations will make their presence known when Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC, the annual community-wide day of fundraising, kicks off on Friday.

Three of these nonprofits — Alf Engen Ski Museum, Lucky Ones Project and the Hope Alliance — are ready to raise awareness and a little cash for their programs that add to the patchwork of the local community.

Alf Engen Ski Museum

The Alf Engen Ski Museum, which also operates the Eccles 2002 Olympic Museum at the Utah Olympic Park, plans on sending representatives out to the corner of Olympic Parkway and S.R. 224 on Friday to draw donors and visitors to the museum, said Executive Director Connie Nelson.

“We’ll be dressed up in T-shirts and will be holding signs that direct people up the road,” she said.

Once in the museum, visitors and donors will see exhibits dressed up in Live PC Give PC attire, Nelson said.

“We’ll put shirts on some of the mannequins, and we’ll even put a shirt on a dog, Tucker, who visits us occasionally,” she said. “And we will tell everyone how much the Park City Community Foundation supports us and let them know about the fundraiser.”

In addition, a museum volunteer will help potential donors log on to a laptop to donate, Nelson said.

For more than 18 years, the Alf Engen Ski Museum has told the tale of winter sports in the Wasatch Back and the 2002 Winter Games.

The museum does that through the Alf Engen ski trophy case, which is a collection of trophies and other items earned by the museum’s Norwegian-American namesake.

Engen is, among other things, credited with advancing the sport of ski jumping, Nelson said.

Other exhibits include one that honors alpine skiing legend Stein Eriksen, who won the giant slalom gold medal in the 1952 Olympics in Oslo, Germany, and the Hometown Heroes exhibit, which displays the outfits and equipment of influential winter athletes associated with Park City.

Those athletes include Paralympic snowboard cross racer Keith Gabel, ski jumper Sarah Hendrickson, alpine skier Ted Ligety and freeskier Brita Sigourney, all of whom competed in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018.

Despite offering these exhibits, the Alf Engen Ski Museum is free, something the board of directors prides itself on, Nelson said.

“This is something we are most proud of,” she said. “We want to make sure folks and families from all walks of life can come in and learn about the history of skiing and the 2002 Olympics.”

The Alf Engen Museum is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, for information, visit engenmuseum.org.

The Hope Alliance

The Hope Alliance, known for its international vision programs in Haiti and Uganda and other impoverished nations, has shifted to focus more on the needs of the local community, said Executive Director Diane Bernhardt.

“While we have a continued presence in Uganda and Guatemala, we’ve had to cancel our April trips because of COVID, and we won’t be able to go again until there is a vaccine,” Bernhardt said.

Presently, the nonprofit is working regionally throughout Utah and in the Wasatch Back through the People’s Health Clinic and local schools, to make sure underserved people receive vision care, according to Bernhardt.

“We had already started in January to reach out to the schools and other local organizations to identify the problems in our community, even before COVID hit, because we have plenty of need here,” she said.

A few months ago, Hope Alliance scheduled a vision clinic at McPolin Elementary School, after the school nurse had identified nine students whose reading was impacted because they didn’t have glasses.

“We set up an on-campus clinic to see those students, but word got out and more than 100 people came,” Bernhardt said. “It showed to us that the need is enormous, but silent.”

The local need is just a small part of a world-wide dilemma, she said.

Last year, the World Health Organization reported that 2.2 billion of the 7.7 billion people on the planet are visually impaired, and that 1.1 billion of the cases could be solved if they had glasses.

“The issue is that it costs an average of $300 to get glasses and an eye exam, and there is a huge percentage of people who can’t afford that,” Bernhardt said.

To help address the issue locally, Hope Alliance has created a new program called See Kids See.

“We go into school campuses to host and perform vision screenings for students who don’t have access to vision care for various reasons,” Bernhardt said. “We also partner with local eye doctors who will see patients at their clinics, and the Hope Alliance will fill their prescriptions and get their glasses.”

The Hope Alliance won’t be able to hit the streets during Live PC Give PC Friday morning, because of the work it is committed to do at the People’s Health Clinic from 9-11:30 a.m.

“A lot of glasses have come into stock and we want the patients who ordered them to come back to the clinic so we can fit them,” Bernhardt said.

For information about the Hope Alliance’s vision programs, visit thehopealliance.org.

Lucky Project

Katie Holyfield and Taylor Matkins started Lucky Ones Coffee as an LLC on March 17, 2018.

The idea was to give employment opportunities to those with different abilities, Holyfield said.

“I worked with the National Ability Center for four years in community programming, and I was running an internship program there,” she said. “It was a 10-week program and participants would work and learn skills, but after the 10 weeks was up, it stopped and there wasn’t anything after that for them. Through that I saw that people were looking for meaningful employment, long-term work where they can interact with the community.”

After opening the coffee shop at the Park City Library, it became apparent that Holyfield and Matkins could do more with the business model as a nonprofit. So they created the Lucky Project and filed for nonprofit status.

“Finding work for those who are differently abled is a nationwide problem, and we see it all over Utah,” Holyfield said.

Once Lucky Project’s nonprofit status was approved, the owners donated the LLC to the Lucky Project.

“Our mission is to help people live full and meaningful lives, and by doing that, we’re putting a face to the disability workforce and showing people what they can do,” Holyfield said.

The coffee shop, which is located at the Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

“We are a full-service shop that offers a full espresso bar, drip coffee and pastries,” Holyfield said. “We just started serving loose leaf teas, and have started making our own homemade syrups.”

During Live PC Give PC, the shop employees will open its Lucky Ones coffee camper at Jans Mountain Recreation Experts, 1600 Park Ave.

“We’ll have people out there all day with T-shirts and posters, and we’ll accept donations through the Live PC Give PC website and our own website,” Holyfield said.

For information about Lucky Ones Coffee and The Lucky Project, visitluckyonescoffee.com.