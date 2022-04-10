Park City Nursery offers more than plants

Park City Nursery’s Garden Cafe is now open, offering an array of locally sourced drinks and pastries.

New things are ready to bloom at Park City Nursery.

Through two years of renovations, the garden shop boutique, located at 4459 N. S.R. 224, has expanded with a new greenhouse and Garden Cafe.

The additions are designed to enhance customer experiences, said Sophy Kohler, who has owned the nursery for six years.

“The nursery property, structures and old willows have been here for more than 150 years, and we’ve been sprucing up some old buildings, and opening them up for retail,” she said.

One of the highlights is the Garden Cafe, a coffee shop that was remodeled from the original Pace-Archibald General Store that served Park City during the 1890s, according to Kohler.

“The store operated for about 30 to 40 years, and used to be located in the middle of what now is highway 224,” she said. “They moved it 50 years ago when they were laying down the highway, and we used it as a random shed to stash junk in.”

Kohler had filed for a historic preservation permit, which was approved in spring 2020, about the time COVID-19 hit Park City, and crews began working on renovating the building.

“The first thing we did was lift up the building so we could pour a foundation,” Kohler said. “Because this is such old property and there were not any landfills and recycle centers, people just buried stuff. So we unearthed doll parts, china, tools, bottles and all kinds of stuff.”

Workers unearthed artifacts, clockwise from the top left, saw, horseshoe, pistol, rifle and a bridle ring, while they renovated the historical Pace-Archibald general store building that would become Park City Nursery’s Garden Cafe.

Some of those items, including a rusted rifle barrel, pistol, saw, horseshoe and bridle rings, are displayed on the cafe’s entrance wall, Kohler said.

“We also are featuring a local artist, Kris Haneman, and have her works on display on another wall,” she said.

One of the tricks of renovating the 20-foot by 16-foot building was strengthening its integrity, without damaging the original fir-wood floors, walls and ceiling, according to Kohler.

“We took extra care to keep the structure in its original shape, so we engineered it from the inside out,” she said. “It was pretty warped to begin with, but the framers were absolutely amazing. We added a layer of insulation, new windows and a roof. And when I look at it, I can’t believe it’s the same building.”

Park City Nursery owner Sophy Kohler holds one of the many lattes, teas and beverages on the Garden Cafe menu.

Kohler enjoyed choosing items for the cafe’s menu.

“In keeping with the age of the building, we handpainted our menu board, and since we don’t have a kitchen, we knew we were going to just prepare drinks,” she said. “We wanted people to be able to get something that was on a typical espresso menu — loose-leaf teas, chais and lattes, and layered in some specials.”

In addition to the drinks, the cafe also offers prepackaged, organic pastries sourced from businesses within a 25-mile radius, according to Kohler.

“It’s important for us to support local providers, because we have great products coming out of Utah,” she said. “Since we have the quality here, and there is no reason to go too far.”

One of the pastries are cinnamon rolls from Britt’s Buns, owned and prepared by Jackie and Ron Ball, Kohler said.

“Ron has been in charge of our sanitation for years, and he and his wife had lost their daughter, Brittany Ann,” she said. “They started a small business by making cinnamon rolls, and all proceeds go to Peace House.”

Peace House is an anti-domestic violence nonprofit that serves Summit and Wasatch counties.

“We’ve been working with Ron forever, and this is an opportunity to work together in a different way,” Kohler said.

In addition to the drinks and pastries, the Garden Cafe also sells candy and fresh bouquets made from locally sourced flowers and plants.

“We always wanted to have grab-and-go bouquets that would tie in the rest of the nursery to the cafe,” Kohler said. “That way, people can come to the cafe, enjoy a drink and take home some locally grown flowers.”

The greenhouse, which measures 65 feet by 40 feet, and is home to flowers, herbs and seed packages, became an unofficial expansion to the cafe, Kohler said.

Garden Cafe customers can enjoy their drinks and pastries while visiting the new Park City Nursery greenhouse.

“Because the cafe was so bitesize, we decided to put some tables in the greenhouse, and people started taking their coffees there,” she said. “During the warmer months, people will be able to enjoy their drinks by walking around the nursery or they can settle in the greenhouse.”

People can also order drinks and pastries online through the Garden Cafe app, which also offers an array of deals, Kohler said.

“You can order anything and then drive up to our window for pickup,” she said.

Kohler had wanted to build a cafe and greenhouse ever since she bought Park City Nursery six years ago.

“We’re in an area that is kind of a food desert, so it’s nice to have a place where people can walk to and ride their bikes to,” she said. “There are some businesses and schools tucked away around here, as well as residents in Sun Peak and Bear Hollow. We consider ourselves a locals cafe, and love seeing people who are dropping off or picking up their kids for school, bopping over from work while taking a break and stretching their legs.”

Kohler doesn’t have other big renovation plans for Park City Nursery.

“It feels so good to have all of this done, and when people ask what we’re going to do next, I say, ‘Nothing, except put more plants in our planter and into the actual ground,’” she said. “I’m so happy to be out of construction. It’s so good to have these long-term plans done.”