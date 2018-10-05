Park City Paralympic skier’s run ends on “Dancing with the Stars”

Park City's Danelle Umstead and her dance coach, Artem Chigvintsev, ran out of luck during "Vegas Night" on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" Tuesday night.

Umstead, a medal-winning visually impaired Paralympic alpine skier who has multiple sclerosis, and Chigvintsev became the second couple eliminated from the ABC competition show in two weeks.

But Umstead didn't go quietly.

Monday night's theme, "New York City," saw Umstead and Chigvintsev dancing a brisk cha-cha to Taylor Swift's "Welcome to New York." Umstead, the show's first visually impaired contestant, utilized a sequined walking cane during the first part of the routine, before Chigvintsev nonchalantly tossed it away and took her hand.

The couple earned 18 out of 30 points, which carried over to Tuesday night's elimination round.

Umstead seemed more relaxed during Tuesday's "Vegas Night" theme as she hit the one-armed bandits and blackjack tables while another Utah native, Donny Osmond, joined her on stage and sang "Luck Be a Lady."

Recommended Stories For You

Chigvintsev then took the lead and he and Umstead wrapped up the glitzy quickstep, which landed the couple a score of 19 out of 30.

Tuesday was supposed to be a double-elimination round, but due to a glitch Monday night, none of the call-in votes were collected, host Tom Bergeron said.

So, with the combined tallies of online votes and the judges' scores, only Umstead and Chigvintsev were given the walking orders.

"I'm so sorry," Bergeron said to Umstead. "I want to you to know that the looks on all of the faces of the couples you're competing with are as sad as you no doubt feel to say goodbye to you."

Umstead and Chigvintsev did outlast one pair.

Comedian Nikki Glaser and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, were the first team eliminated last week.