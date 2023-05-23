Park City police officers net drivers committing Old Town stop sign violations, entryway speeders

The Park City Police Department early in the week and last week conducted traffic patrols in the southern reaches of Old Town, including in the area of the convergence of Main Street, Hillside Avenue and Daly Avenue. Some of the recent traffic stops in that area involved suspected violations of stop sign rules.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Police Department early in the week and last week stopped numerous drivers for a variety of suspected offenses, including a series of cases in the southern reaches of Old Town.

There has long been concern about traffic issues in the area where several streets essentially converge at the southern end of Main Street, including Daly Avenue and Hillside Avenue. Police Department logs show some of the drivers who were pulled over were in that area.

It is a notable location used by a variety of types of drivers, including residents and people headed to or from the Main Street commercial district. There have been complaints over the years about the Main Street traffic seeping onto neighborhood streets, and the police regularly patrol the area.

The recent cases appeared to be similar in nature to those commonly reported, such as making turns in a location where they are restricted. The cases, though, illustrate the issues continue into the shoulder season, when traffic in Old Town usually subsides.

In some of the cases, it was not clear from public police logs whether the driver received a ticket or a warning.

Some of the recent cases included:

• on Sunday, May 21 at 6:33 p.m., an officer stopped a driver after observing a violation involving stop sign rules at the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue. The person received a warning.

• on Saturday, May 20 at 8:51 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle after watching the driver turn left from northbound Marsac Avenue onto Hillside Avenue. Those sorts of turns are restricted at the location.

• on May 20 at 8:28 p.m., an officer stopped a driver after watching the vehicle fail to stop at a sign at the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue. The person was apparently pulled over at the nearby Marsac Building. Similar cases were logged at 7:59 p.m., 7:44 p.m. and 7:27 p.m.

• on May 20 at 7:34 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver on Daly Avenue, indicating there was a violation involving a restriction on left turns. It was not clear from public police logs where the suspected violation occurred.

There were also speeding cases in various locations in Park City. They included:

• a traffic stop at 12:15 a.m. on May 21 in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive. The police said the vehicle was traveling at 59 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph.

• a traffic stop on Saturday, May 20 at 11:50 p.m. in the area of Upland Circle and Crestline Drive after an officer watched the vehicle pass at 53 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph. It is likely the officer observed the vehicle at that rate of speed on nearby S.R. 224. The police said the driver continued “at a fast rate of speed into a” zone where the speed limit is 35 mph.

• at least two traffic stops in the 4 p.m. hour on S.R. 224 involving speeds of 61 mph in locations where the posted speed limit is 45 mph.

The Police Department, meanwhile, also reported cases involving taillight violations, inoperable headlights and a vehicle passing while using the center lane on S.R. 224.

Speeding and other traffic offenses have long been some of the chief law enforcement-related complaints of Parkites. The Police Department regularly conducts traffic patrols across Park City, including the entryways and neighborhood streets.