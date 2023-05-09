Park City police officers stop speeders, including cases at 20 mph-plus above posted limits

Park City police officers in early May stopped drivers along S.R. 224, indicating the vehicles were traveling well above posted speed limits. Speeding has long been one of the chief complaints of Parkites.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

The Park City Police Department in early May stopped a series of drivers at speeds well above the posted limits.

Officers pulled over drivers in various locations for suspected speeding. Public police logs in many of the cases did not provide details about whether the officer warned a driver or issued a ticket.

Speeding and other traffic violations have long been one of the chief complaints of Parkites. The Police Department conducts regular traffic patrols, and the recent cases appear to have been generated during those enforcement efforts.

Some of the cases included:

• on Sunday, May 7 at 1:20 a.m., a police officer stopped a driver at 57 mph in a location on Park Avenue where the posted speed limit is 40 mph.

• on Saturday, May 6 at 11:17 p.m., an officer pulled over a driver in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive after observing the vehicle traveling at 63 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph.

• on May 6 at 10:20 p.m., an officer stopped a driver at 66 mph in a 45 mph zone in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive.

• on May 6 at 7:57 p.m., a. driver was stopped after they were seen traveling at 39 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 25 mph. Public police logs identified the location as S.R. 224.

• on May 6 at 5:56 p.m., a driver was stopped after an officer observed the vehicle traveling at 61 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive.

• on Friday, May 5 at 5:36 a.m., a driver was pulled over in the area of Park Avenue and Holiday Ranch Loop Road after an officer observed the vehicle traveling at 67 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph.

• on May 5 at 1:59 a.m., an officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224, indicating the speed was 63 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 45 mph.

• on Wednesday, May 3 at 10:58 p.m., an officer stopped a driver on S.R. 224 after observing the vehicle traveling at 57 mph in a location where the posted speed limit is 40 mph. The driver apparently received a written warning.

• on May 3 at 8:03 p.m., an officer stopped a driver in the area of the intersection of S.R. 224 and Meadows Drive, indicating the vehicle was traveling at 62 mph in an area where the posted speed limit is 40 mph. The driver apparently received a written warning.