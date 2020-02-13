Park City Professional Artists Association’s Winter Arts Showcase rises above previous exhibit

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, to Sunday, Feb. 16

Since 2013 the Park City Professional Artists Association has hosted Art Elevated, an exhibit that spotlights local artists of diverse disciplines.

For the past few years, the exhibit was set up at the Swaner EcoCenter, but that is changing this year.

The exhibit, renamed the Winter Arts Showcase, will move to the Park City Community Church and run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16, said Jocelyn Scudder, executive director of Park City Summit County Arts Council, the presenting partner.

The reason for the move was to accommodate the artists, Scudder said.

“While we loved the EcoCenter, we outgrew the space,” she said. “The exhibition held up to 20 artists, and last year we received 40 submissions.”

After counting up the submissions, the Park City Summit County Arts Council reassessed the goals of the show and began searching for a new venue.

“We wanted to be as inclusive as possible and give opportunity to as many artists as possible, and found the Park City Community Church’s Fellowship Hall, which is a great wide space,” she said.

The Hall, which is home to Peace House’s annual Bling Fling boutique, can fit up to 30 artists and their booths, according to Scudder. (See accompanying list).

“Most of these artists are from Summit County,” she said. “There were some applicants from other areas in Utah, and after we put them on a wait list, they eventually got juried into the show.”

Park City Summit County Arts Council was responsible for the jury that selected the showcase’s participating artists, Scudder said.

“We were impressed with the caliber and quality of the artists that were juried into the show,” she said in a statement. “(We are) excited to produce the new Winter Arts Showcase as a platform for our local artists to share their creative talent with locals and visitors, and to sell their work.”

Park City-based photographer Richard D. Pick, a member of the Park City Professional Artists Association, is one of this year’s participating artists.

“We loved being at the Swaner EcoCenter, and they couldn’t have treated us better,” Pick said. “And now Pastor Tracy (Hausman) at the Community Church really wanted to do this. She, her staff and board have been tremendous in working with us on this show.”

Pick said the Winter Arts Showcase is truly a “fine-art show.”

“Every one of these artists are masters at their craft,” he said.

For information, visit parkcityart.net.