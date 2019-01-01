Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association starts a film series

Stuart Johnson, like many Parkites, loves to ski.

The team specialist of the Park City Ski Patrol and member of the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association loves the winter sport so much he wants to share that passion with the local community.

"What better way to do that than with a film that shows the joy skiing brings us?" Johnson said.

On Thursday, Jan. 3, the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association Film Series, will make its debut at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave. The film series is set to screen monthly.

Working at a ski resort is a great place to work, but when I want to recharge, I like to go out into the woods with friends...” Stuart Johnson, team specialist ofthe Park City Ski Patrol Recommended Stories For You

The first film featured by the new program will be Powderwhore Productions' 2010 film "TeleVision," which showcases Telemark, a type of skiing where flexible skis and bindings allow the skier more freedom of movement.

The film features local skiers Andy Jacobsen, Noah Howell, Nick Devore, Will Cardamone, Chris Erickson, Megan Michelson, Jake Sakson, Paul Kimbrough, Ty Dayberry, Paige Brady, Jason West, Andrew McLean, Courtney Phillips and Jim Harris. The film showcases the Wasatch backcountry, as well as the Sierra Nevadas around Lake Tahoe and Alaska's neck of the Rockies.

In addition to popcorn and soft drinks, the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association will sell shirts and stickers at the screening.

Johnson, who began skiing as a 2-year-old in New Hampshire, said "TeleVision" is the perfect film to kick off the series.

"The Park City Ski Patrol Association works in the backcountry, and Powderwhore movies are all about backcountry access and non-motorized pursuits of exploration of the mountains," he said. "Working at a ski resort is a great place to work, but when I want to recharge, I like to go out into the woods with friends. I bond with my friends by experiencing the beauty of the mountains and the freedom that comes with doing that on skis. I mean, you can follow a trail or you can make your own."

Backcountry skiers, however, have to be careful in the isolated areas of the mountains, Johnson said.

"You also have to have the knowledge to do this safely, and you need to work with your friends to make sure you don't get yourselves into trouble," he said. "That team experience in a solitary sport, is one of the things I appreciate about backcountry skiing. And that's one of the reasons why I chose this specific movie."

"TeleVision" also shows the human side of the skiers.

"I thought it would be great to screen a film that showed the skiers having fun and telling a lot of stories," Johnson said.

The screening is free and open to the public, but audience members are encouraged to donate cans of nonperishable food items to the Christian Center of Park City's food pantry.

"While our ski patrol association is a non-religious organization, the Christian Center of Park City is a fantastic local nonprofit," Johnson said. "Its food pantry is something that benefits the whole community at large, and some of our own folks have benefited from it throughout the years. So we want to give back anyway we can."

Each month, a new nonprofit and film will be showcased, Johnson said.

"We do a number of fundraisers throughout the year, and those have been really popular," he said. "So we thought we could build off of that idea, and do one once a month."

Johnson has worked at Park City Mountain for 10 years, and was one of the staff who voted to organize the ski patrol union when Vail Resorts acquired PCMR and Canyons in 2014.

"We work to improve safety conditions and wages for employees by attaining equipment and negotiating contracts, and things like that," he said.

Johnson is looking forward to introducing new audiences to "TeleVision."

"I grew up watching a lot of the Powderwhore movies, and I thought it would be a spectacular way to start our series by showcasing telemark skiers who live along the Wasatch," he said. "The local ski community as a whole have drawn inspiration from these movies and are drawn to these places or grew up skiing in this places."