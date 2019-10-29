Park City readies annual Howl-o-Ween celebration on Main Street

Two-legged and four-legged ghouls and goblins will converge on Park City’s Main Street on Halloween afternoon for some trick-or-treating at local stores and the annual Howl-o-Ween parade.

The festivities will start when Park City’s 10 o’Clock Whistle blows at 3 p.m. on Thursday to kick off the trick-or-treating, said Meisha Ross, marketing consultant for the Historic Park City Alliance’s Halloween on Main event.

“Over the years, people have arrived to Halloween on Main early and people have arrived late. In any case, there have been so many people that we wanted to do something to let the merchants know that the event was starting,” she said of the whistle blow, which is new this year.

Trick-or-treaters should plan to be on Main Street at 3 p.m., because merchants run out of candy, Ross said.

“There have been many changes on Main Street in the past several months,” she said. “Halloween on Main reminds local residents about how cool our merchants are, and why people come visit them from around the world.”

The Howl-o-Ween dog parade will start at 5 p.m. on lower Main Street, and all dog owners need to meet at 4:45 p.m. at the pedestrian bridge by the Town Lift, according to Ross.

“We ask dog owners to make sure their dogs are on leashes, and that their dogs are comfortable in large, costumed crowds,” she said. “Throughout the event, and especially during the parade, there are a lot of children who are in costumes and have a lot of energy because it’s Halloween. So we ask owners to be sure their pets can handle the excitement.”

The Howl-o-Ween parade will feature zombie dancers and music organized by Colleen McGinn, who has coordinated the parade in recent years, Ross said.

Spectators are welcome to watch the parade, but are asked to treat it like the Fourth of July or Miner’s Day parades, Ross said.

“We ask that spectators remain on the sidewalks and give parade participants space to walk down the street,” she said. “In the past, many of the spectators have leaned in and crowded the street, which hinders the parade.”

All dogs and owners are encouraged to dress in costume, which is something Ross enjoys seeing.

“There was one dog that was dressed up as a Chia Pet, and it looked like a bush,” she said. “There is also one family whose mother dresses up her two daughters as cakes. One year they were birthday cakes, and they have been princess cakes.”

To accommodate Halloween on Main, the street will close to vehicle traffic at 2 p.m. and remained closed until 6:30 p.m., Ross said.

During that time, Swede Alley will turn into a one-way street heading north, and parking at the China Bridge garage will be a flat rate of $10, with entry only from Marsac Ave., she said.

Park City officials are encouraging revelers to ride public buses to the event.

Dogs will be allowed on the buses for a one-day pilot program this year, according to a press release from City Hall.

The public can also park for free after 3:30 p.m. at Park City School District campus on Kearns Boulevard and take the bus to Old Town, Ross said.

Parking is also available at Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort and the Ecker Hill park-and-ride at 2465 Kilby Road, she said.

“Those who ride the bus into town will be greeted by City Council members who will hand out candy and other treats,” Ross said.

In addition, those with a Blue Square Permit can park in the North Marsac or Gateway Center upper lot, which will be accessible from Heber Ave., and carpool permit holders can park in the Sandridge lots.

There will also be drop-and-load and taxi staging areas in the South Marsac lot beginning at 2 p.m.

For information, visit historicparkcityutah.org.