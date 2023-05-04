Park City Reads: Gin and Phonics mixes pleasure with advocacy

Gin and Phonics When: 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 13

Where: Woodward Park City, 3863 Kilby Rd.

Cost: $125

Web: parkcityreads.org

World Marathon Challenge runner Jared Blank, a coach, athlete and author who has dyslexia, will speak at Park City Reads’ Gin and Phonics fundraiser on Saturday, May 13, at Woodward Park City.

Courtesy of Jared Blank

Park City Reads , the local dyslexia advocacy nonprofit, would like to invite community adults to eat, drink and be merry while raising money for programming during its 2023 Gin and Phonics fundraiser.

The even, set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Woodward Park City , 3863 Kilby Rd., will feature a live and silent auction, an opportunity drawing, food and beverages and a keynote presentation by Jared Blank , who did the World Marathon Challenge — running seven marathons in seven days on seven continents — in 2018, to raise funds and awareness for dyslexia, said Megan Trayner, PC Reads board member and programming committee member.

“Jared is an author, coach and athlete, who was diagnosed with dyslexia and a sensory-processing disorder when he was really young,” she said. “His story is about perseverance, grit and hard work and defying the odds in showing people that your differences don’t define you. I think his story will show those who attend the fundraiser that there is hope. As a parent with two dyslexic children, that is what inspires me.”

Since Gin and Phonics is for ages 21 and older, Blank will also speak during Park City Reads’ MIND program on Friday, May 12. MIND is an acronym for mentoring, inspiring and nurturing differences, Trayner said.

“The MIND youth program is for all Park City students in grades K-12 who have some sort of learning differences,” she said. “Jared will be able to share his story with these kids and give them hope and hopefully inspire them.”

Blank was a guest speaker at the International Dyslexia Association ‘s annual reading literacy conference last year, where many of Park City Reads’ board members heard him speak, Trayner said.

“They thought he would be the perfect fit, especially since he is an athlete and many of our own world-class athletes train here in Park City,” she said. “His story combines learning, dreams and sport, and what you can do if you have the right mindset and goals and people who support you.”

As part of the fundraising during the May 13 event, live and silent auctions will include such items as a Traeger grill, Ski Utah interconnect tour for two, a round of golf at Park Meadows Country Club and other items and experiences, said Trayner.

“We are grateful to the businesses and sponsors for their support and donations for our auctions,” she said. “They are the ones who make the event more fun.”

The goal this year is to raise $65,000, according to Trayner.

“Our event has grown over the years, and we believe we can reach that goal and hopefully surpass it,” she said.

The money will help PC Reads, as it is known throughout the community, to help its professional development and promotion, as well as fund its grant programs for advocacy services that are offered for no cost to families and students in the community, Trayner said.

“More importantly, Gin and Phonics is an event where we can really raise awareness about dyslexia and reading challenges in general,” she said. “It shows what students are up against, and how PC Reads steps in to elevate literacy in our student body as much as it can.”

Students of Park City Reads MIND program show off their program’s certificates of appreciation. MIND is an acronym for mentoring, inspiring and nurturing differences, and is one of the programs that will be funded by money raised during Gin and Phonics on May 13.

Courtesy Park City Reads

Trayner said PC Reads is grateful to Woodward for hosting Gin and Phonics.

“One of the greatest things is that this is a space in our community where a lot of our students go to recreate,” she said. “So to partner with a facility and organization like this really supports our mission that puts our children first. This will be a great event and an opportunity to ask questions and connect with people in the community.”