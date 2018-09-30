Park City resident heads into another round of ‘Dancing with the Stars”

The third episode of the 27th season of “Dancing with the Stars” is scheduled to air at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 1, with an elimination round set to air at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2, on ABC. For more information, visit ABC’s website at abc.go.com.

Park City's Danelle Umstead and her dance coach, Artem Chigvintsev, survived to dance another night on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

Umstead, a medal-winning visually impaired Paralympic alpine skier who has multiple sclerosis, danced the foxtrot with Chigvintsev on last Monday and Tuesday on the ABC game show.

The foxtrot is a flowing dance akin to the waltz, but done in four-four time.

Umstead and Chigvintsev's scores for Monday totaled 18 out of 30 points, which landed them in the bottom five of the 13 pairs. They had to rely on votes submitted by viewers through social media to keep afloat.

The Parkite and the DWTS veteran have already outlasted one pair. Comedian Nikki Glaser and her partner, Gleb Savchenko, were the first team eliminated this season on Sept. 25. Still in the running are teams featuring celebrities like Tinashe, DeMarcus Ware, Alexis Ren and others.

After dancing a new foxtrot Tuesday night, the competition's judges – Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli — announced Umstead and Chigvintsev were "safe," which meant they would continue competing next week.