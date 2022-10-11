Park City Shot Ski pours onto Main Street after 2-year COVID delay￼

Attendees of the fourth annual Park City Shot Ski in 2019 await the signal to tip back their shots of High West whiskey. Park City Sunrise Rotary and High West is bringing back the in-person shot ski this year after a two-year COVID break.

Park Record file photo

Whiskey and nonprofit lovers rejoice. The Park City Shot Ski returns to an in-person event on Saturday.

After pivoting to a virtual event in 2020 and canceling the 2021 event due to COVID-19, Park City Sunrise Rotary Club and High West Distillery are bringing the event back where thirsty participants will take a simultaneous shot on historic Main Street, said Connie Nelson, Park City Sunrise Rotary Club member.

“It feels like a huge weight has lifted off our shoulders in terms of being able to get together as a community and enjoy each other’s company and have some fun,” she said. “The event will also benefit more than 20 nonprofit organizations in the community.”

Although the VIP and sponsor positions have sold out, some shot positions are still available, and registration can be completed by visiting parkcityshotski.wixsite.com/2022 .

The cost is $25 for a shot, and the money will benefit the Rotary’s grants programs, according to Nelson.

In 2019, she said the Park City Shot Ski served 1,310 people and raised $34,565 for the Park City Sunrise Rotary Club grant program.

“Our goal this year is to raise $35,000, and it’s great if we surpass that goal,” Nelson said. “Because if we do, that means more money will be given out in our grants to nonprofits and community groups.”

Participants will get to keep their glasses, and have the opportunity to purchase hats, T-shirts and flasks adorned with High West and Shot Ski logos.

“We are fortunate to have the support of High West,” Nelson said. “They have been amazing in sponsorship and utilizing their people as volunteers. We have 150 volunteers that we recruited to run this, and that’s just incredible.”

Check-in for Saturday’s event opens at noon when the gates open, and volunteers will direct participants to their places on the 2,610-foot-long ski that runs up and down Main Street in a U shape, Nelson said.

“Since the shot ski is so popular, we found that one ski down Main Street wasn’t long enough,” she said. “So, we engineered a ski in a U shape from the Wasatch Brew Pub at the top of Main Street down to Lower Main, where it will double back and run up the other side of the street to the Treasure Mountain Inn.”

Skis line Main Street a few hours before the fourth annual Park City Shot Ski in 2019. That year volunteers mounted 1,310 shot glasses for participants. After two-years of COVID-19 concerns, the Park City Shot Ski returns to an in-person event. The goal this year is 1,340 participants.

Park Record file photo

The liquor for the shot will be High West’s Double Rye, and volunteers will check the ID of all the participants, Nelson said.

“We’ll have some great apple juice available for those who don’t want whiskey, but all participants, regardless if they take a shot of whiskey or not, must be at least 21 years old,” she said.

Another goal for this year’s event is to break a world record set by the town of Breckenridge, Colorado, last December, Nelson said.

Park City and Breckenridge have been participating in a friendly shot ski rivalry since 2016, she said.

“They usually host their shot ski during their winter festival in January, but they snuck one in during December and did a shot ski with 1,333,” Nelson said. “Our original goal was 1,333, but in light of that sneaky move by Breckenridge, we’re going to up our goal to 1,340 as of five minutes ago. So we’re going to head them off at the pass.”

To prepare for this year’s shot ski, Park City Sunrise Rotary Club will close Main Street at 8 a.m., according to Nelson.

“We have to put all the barriers up and down the street, and that will take about four hours to do,” she said. “We will keep the pedestrian crosswalks open until 1:30 p.m. and then we’ll close those for the event.”

That’s the time when the Rotary club will start selling spots left open, Nelson said.

“We do ask people to come early and check in, because if you aren’t in your spot by 1:25 p.m., we’ll sell it,” she said.

Main Street will reopen between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Nelson said.

“For that one shot that goes down at 2 p.m. takes a lot of work,” she said with a laugh.