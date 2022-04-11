Park City singers ready to perform at the Triad Theater in New York City

Park City-based singer and songwriter Teresa Eggertsen Cooke, left, and Utah Conservatory co-founder Debra Cook, will present "Songs We Cooked Up" on April 14, at the Triad Theater in New York City. The concert will feature songs from Eggertsen Cooke's album "Fooled Again,“ and a preview of Cook's musical, "Jilted to Perfection." The concert will also be streamed live across the nation.

Courtesy of Teresa Eggersten Cooke

Teresa Eggertsen Cooke and Debra Cook are preparing to serve a musical feast at the Triad Theater in New York City.

The Park City-based singers will present “Songs We Cooked Up” during an in-person performance at 7 p.m. Eastern time on April 14 that will also be accessible to remote audiences via live stream at 6 p.m. Central time, 5 p.m. Mountain time and 4 p.m. Pacific time.

Singer-songwriter Eggertsen Cooke will open the show with numbers off her album, “Fooled Again,” which she finished in 2015.

“Circle,” the only song she released from the album, landed her place in the Newfolk Songwriting Festival Finals in 2015, and a nomination in the U.S. category of the 13th Toronto Independent Music Awards in 2017, Eggertsen Cooke said.

“The rest of the songs have been sleeping through COVID, so when Debra wanted to do this in New York, I told her I’d open for her and perform these songs that have never been heard by other people,” she said.

In addition to the songs on “Fooled Again,” Eggertsen Cooke will perform three additional songs she wrote, if time permits.

“If I don’t talk a lot, I may be able to do those,” she said with a laugh. “If not, then I’ll probably play just two.”

The songs will be presented in chronological order, and will start with the first song Eggertsen Cooke ever wrote and continue to three songs she wrote with the late songwriter, Andy Jackson, she said.

“I met Andy at my first show in New York City in 2014, and he came to every show until he passed away in 2015,” Eggertsen Cooke said.

The set will also include songs Eggertsen Cooke co-wrote with Janet Holroyd, who lives in Europe.

“She’s a great lyricist, and I’m a crappy lyricist,” Eggertsen Cooke said with a laugh. “Then I’ll do a couple of songs at the end that were written by two artists who have inspired me the most in my life — Elton John and Miles Kennedy.”

Eggertsen Cooke performed a couple of her songs, including one titled “Rain in August,” for Debra Cook, the co-founder of the Utah Conservatory and a voice coach.

“The songs were just wonderful,” Cook said. “They were amazing and so beautiful.”

After Eggertsen Cooke wraps up her set, Cook will perform a 40-minute preview of her musical “Jilted to Perfection.”

The musical is based on Cook’s life as a young and divorced Mormon mother who fights against culture and society when she meets a destitute Scientologist actor and director who takes risks to live his dreams with the woman, whom he knows is his soulmate, she said.

“I am scheduled to perform the whole musical on Valentine’s Day in 2023 at Carnegie Hall,” Cook said. “So the performance next week will be a small preview.”

During the April 14 preview, Cook will be joined by Eggertsen Cooke and pianist Tanya Taylor, a part-time Park City resident.

The performance will also feature two additional singers, Kelsey Creveling and McKinslee Mitchell, according to Cook.

“Kelsey, who moved from Park City to Houston, has been somewhat of a consultant for Teresa and me,” Cook said. “She works on the business side of things and kind of kept us on track.”

Mitchell is Cook’s granddaughter, and the role she will performs is a “tearjerker,” according to Cook.

Cook and Eggertsen Cooke are not strangers to the Triad Theater. The two performed there together in 2018, after working together during the 2017 Park City Holiday Spectacular at the Egyptian Theatre.

“We know the space, and we know the people who will be working with us,” Cook said about the Triad Theater staff. “And it will be a joy to be able to work with them again.”

Eggertsen Cooke enjoys her collaboration with Cook, who was her voice teacher for a while.

“You have an opera singer in Debra, and then you have whatever I do,” Eggertsen Cooke said with a laugh. “Debra is super-talented, and she’s always inspiring me to be a better singer and all-around musician. It’s always exciting to be connected with someone who is always saying that we can work things out together. We pump each other up, and I think that’s the best part about working together.”

Cook also loves working with Eggertsen Cooke.

“Everything Teresa does is so classy and beautiful,” she said. “When she performs you have the tears and then you feel happy. We tend to complement each other, while, at the same time, being very different performers. So that gives a lot of depth to what we’re doing.”

Debra Cook and Teresea Eggertsen Cooke, ‘Songs We Cooked Up’ live stream When: 5 p.m., Mountain Time, Tuesday, April 14 Livestream tickets: metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/debra-teresa-041422