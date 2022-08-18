Park City Singers warming up for their holiday concerts

The Park City Singers, seen here in rehearsal in 2017, will start up their new season, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic started, in September. The community choir, which will begin weekly rehearsals Tuesday, Sept. 6, currently seeks tenors and basses.

Tanzi Propst |

The third time will hopefully be the charm for the Park City Singers.

After canceling the past two seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Demers, the community choir’s artistic director, is recruiting vocalists for a new season of holiday concerts scheduled for Dec. 9 and 10.

“This year will be a rebuilding year,” Demers said. “We’re not sure how many singers we will have, but we’ve sent some letters out and I’ve dragged a few people off the street. I’ve also seen a couple of people at the store, and they’ve told me they would do it this year.”

Weekly rehearsals are slated to run from 7-9 p.m., and will start on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Park City Community Church 4501 N. S.R. 224.

We just didn’t want to start the season and then quit mid-season…” Joe Demers, Park City Singers artistic director

“Singers who want to join can reach out to us or just show up during rehearsals,” Demers said.

Demers’ email is joeparkcity@hotmail.com , and there is a registration fee of $45 used to secure and insure the music. While past Park City Singers’ performances have featured between 55 and 60 vocalists, Demers said he hopes to at least recruit 40 this year.

“We are always in need of men’s voices,” he said. “It will be awesome if we can secure more basses and tenors. So far through the letters we sent out, 17 people have said they plan to return.”

In addition to recruiting new and returning members, Park City Singers has also gone through some changes.

Longtime accompanist Tanya Taylor moved to Colorado, so the new pianist is Katy Lillquist, known for her work in the community as the music director for the annual Park City Follies musical.

“We actually talked with her and secured her last year after we heard that Tanya was leaving,” Demers said. “We’re looking forward to working with her.”

Another change this season is the absence of the chorus’ welcome-back social that traditionally was scheduled to introduce new members and reacquaint returning members, according to Demers.

“We thought about doing one, but the singer who usually hosted the party decided she needed to take a break to focus on other things,” he said.

Still, Demers is currently putting together the performance program that will include traditional carols, classical works and songs that honor Hanukkah.

“The songs we are performing this year are songs we have performed in 2019 and earlier,” he explained. “We wanted to make sure they wouldn’t be too hard to pick up and sing again to make this season easier for our artists.”

Park City Singers director Joe Demers smiles as he prepares to lead the chorus during rehearsals in 2017 at the Park City Community Church. Demers looks forward to this year’s season, the first since the onset of the pandemic.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The list includes “It’s the Holiday Season,” a tune that crooner Andy Williams made popular, and the Kay Tompson arrangement of “Jingle Bells” that was also sung by Williams, Demers said.

Park City Singers will also perform “Bashana Haba’ah,” a Jewish piece with music by Nurit Hirsch and lyrics by Ehud Manor.

“We did this one four or five years ago, and it is a song that everybody really enjoyed,” Demers said.

Another Jewish work, “Light One Candle,” is also on the program, according to Demers.

“That song was covered by Peter, Paul and Mary, and people loved that one,” he said. “It’s a song that talks about the Maccabees and the persecution of the Jews.”

On the lighter side, Park City Singers will perform “That Time of the Year,” Demers said.

“I heard it a couple of years ago when I was watching the Disney (featurette), ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,’ and I really liked it,” he said. “I thought it would be great for the Park City Singers, and when I looked into it, I found it to be very multicultural.”

Other songs the singers plan to perform include the humorous “No Time to Diet,” the sentimental “Auld Lang Syne” and two of works composed by John Rutter, Demers said.

“We are bringing back Rutter’s ‘What Sweeter Music,’ and adding ‘The Lord Bless and Keep You,’” he said. “The reason why we’re doing that is to address all those who have lost friends and family to COVID,” he said. “We are also singing it for the people in Ukraine, with a wish that we want everyone to remain healthy and move forward from the last three years the best we can.”

All the singers who attend the first rehearsal will receive a packet of music, and anyone who joins the choir the weeks following will get their packet when they show up, Demers said.

“We may be smaller in numbers this year, but that’s OK, especially since we’ve been through something like the pandemic and haven’t been able to perform for three years,” he said. “We almost did it last year, but with the spike in COVID, we decided for the safety of everybody to wait another year. We just didn’t want to start the season and then quit mid-season.”

Demers said he isn’t the only one who wants to give this musical holiday gift to Park City this year.

“I think everybody, who have been a part of the Park City Singers, are excited to come back if they can this year,” he said. “We’re looking forward to providing the community an opportunity to hear great singing of seasonal pieces in performances that they haven’t been able to attend in the past three years because of the way the world was. And I believe my role as director will be to take us from where we are and move forward from there, even if our numbers are a little lower than what we’ve had in the past.”