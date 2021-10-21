Park City Ski Swap returns to ‘kick off’ winter

The Park City Ski Swap, Park City Ski & Snowboard’s largest fundraiser, returns to the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse the first weekend of November. The event, now in its 49th year, raises money for local athletes and gives residents and visitors a chance to purchase gently used winter sports equipment.

Park Record file photo

The Park City Ski Swap is back in business.

After taking last year off due to COVID-19 concerns, Park City Ski & Snowboard’s largest annual fundraiser where people can buy used ski and snowboard gear has been greenlighted for Nov. 5-7 at the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, said the club’s Events and Development Director Pete Stoughton.

This year’s event will be run differently than in the past, to ensure the health and safety ofPCSS club members and the community, according to Stoughton.

“Since the Ski Swap is indoors, we will require everyone who is inside wear masks,” he said. “That is non negotiable.”

Another change is managing the event’s capacity.

“Rather than have 1,500 to 1,800 people, or what the fire code permitted, inside the Fieldhouse at once, we decided to admit waves of 500 people at a time,” Stoughton said. “Historically, the line for the Park City Ski Swap would start early in the morning, and it was first come, first admitted. So, we are now selling tickets online to manage that.”

Stoughton hopes these changes will give attendees a better shopping experience.

“With the smaller number of people in the building at a time, they won’t have to worry about crazy crowds,” he said.

Park City Ski & Snowboard’s goal for this year’s sale is to raise $120,000 through ticket and equipment sales, Stoughton said.

The money will go to the programs that help develop and support local winter sports athletes, he said.

“Holding the swap this year is a big deal, because 30% of our expenses are covered by fundraisers,” Stoughton said. “So, canceling it last year was a pretty big hit to the bottom line.”

Historically the Ski Swap has just been an alpine fundraiser, but that changed four years ago when all of the Park City Ski & Snowboard divisions came together.

“So, now you will see head coaches from alpine, which is our biggest program, Nordic, Nordic jumping, ski mountaineering, snowboard and moguls on hand,” Stoughton said.

The Park City Ski Swap started as a fundraiser for the Park City ski team in 1972, and continues to get lightly used gear into the hands of residents and visitors who don’t have the means to buy expensive new equipment, according to Stoughton.

“People can anticipate finding great quality, lightly used gear for great prices, which are sometimes two times less than what they would normally expect,” he said.

In keeping with tradition, anyone with used or new equipment they want to donate to the sale can drop the items off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 1-4, at Jans Mountain Outfitters at 1600 Park Ave., or Cole Sport, 1615 Park Ave., Stoughton said.

“We are accepting skis and snowboards with and without bindings, and that means any type of ski or snowboard — backcountry, ski jumping or whatever,” he said. “Bindings older than seven years and non-indemnified bindings will not be accepted. They must be removed from the skis.”

Other accepted equipment includes ski and snowboard boots, nordic gear, poles and winter apparel, Stoughton said.

“We are accepting jackets, but we are not accepting used gloves, mittens, hats, and goggles,” he said. “We are also not accepting base layers or used helmets.”

If people want to donate items, but can’t make the drop-off times, there will be a check-in booth at the Fieldhouse on Nov. 5.

“That said, we would prefer people to drop off things at Jans and Cole before that,” Stoughton said.

Unsold equipment must be picked up between 3-5 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Fieldhouse, and any unclaimed items will be donated the following week, he said.

Stoughton is happy Park City Ski & Snowboard is able to bring back the Park City Ski Swap, now in its 49th year, after its absence last year.

“As a skier and former snowboarder, it’s exciting for me to be involved in it,” he said. “There are certain things that kind of kick off Park City’s winter season. This is one of those things, and the club has been in need of a successful fundraiser.”