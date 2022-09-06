Park City Song Summit Lab Schedule
Warren Haynes and Celisse among participating artists
Labs are held in a panel discussion format that will address inclusivity, mental health and addiction issues. The labs will also serve as a platform for artists to shed light on the art and craft of music and songwriting.
Thursday, Sept 8
The Lodges Acousterisk Tent
- Noon — “That’s the Way the World Goes Around” with Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Warren Haynes and Jay Sweet
- 1:30 p.m. — “I’ll Take You There” with Mavis Staples and Jay Sweet
- 3 p.m. — “Keepers of the Flame” with Jay Sweet, Peter Shapiro and Anthony Mason
- 4:30 p.m. — “American the Beautiful?” with Adia Victoria and Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie
The Lodges Aspen Tent
- 12:30 p.m. — “Shattering the Image” with Celisse and Marissa R. Moss
- 2 p.m. — “Soulshine” with Warren Haynes and Anthony Mason
- 3:30 p.m. — “Melody for the Roots of Us” with Rising Appalachia and J.K. McKnight
The Lodges Sunburst Tent
- 12:45 p.m. — “Southern Gothic” with Adia Victoria and Katie Pruitt
- 2:15 p.m. — “Her Country” with Marissa R. Moss and Katie Pruitt
- 3:45 p.m. — “Hungry Wolf” with John Doe and Liz Schulte
The Lodges Great Room
- “Live from the Great Room” with Fred Armisen and Andrew Bird
Friday, Sept. 8
The Lodges Acousterisk Tent
- Noon — “If My Words Did Glow” with Bonny Light Horseman and Jay Sweet
- 1:30 p.m. — “Maybe We’ll Make It” with Margo Price and Marissa R. Moss
- 3 – p.m. — “What’s Going On?” with Devon Gilfillian and Joe Pug
- 4:30 p.m. — “He Be Trying” with Cedric Burnside and Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie
The Lodges Aspen Tent
- 12:30 p.m. — “Comedy for Musicians But Everyone is Welcome” with Fred Armisen
- 2 p.m. — “The Working Songwriter Live” with Rising Appalachia and Joe Pug
- 3:30 p.m. — “What Would Love Do?” with Keith Garde, Michelle Esrick and Dave of Dopey Podcast
The Lodges Sunburst Tent
- 12:45 p.m. — “A Long Way to Go” with Celisse and Adia Victoria
- 2:15 p.m. — “A Great Collaboration” with Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Tammy Michelle, Michelle esrick and Keith Garde
- 3:45 p.m. — “Act of Impact” with J.K. McKnight and Jay Sweet
The Lodges Great Room
- 4:45 p.m. — “Live From the Great Room” with Adia Victoria and Andrew Bird
Saturday, Sept. 10
The Lodges Acousterisk Tent
- Noon — “Have You Been to Electric Lady(Land)?” with Lee Foster and Anthony Mason
- 1:30 p.m. — “Between the Dark and Light” with Jay Blakesberg
- 3 p.m. — “Bleeding Hearts and The Devil’s Knee” with Tre Burt, John Craigie and Joe Pug
The Lodges Aspen Tent
- 12:30 p.m. — “Oh, Napoleon Bonaparte, You’re the Cause of My Woe” with Bonny Light Horseman and Joe Pug
- 2 p.m. — “Dope Day Live Podcast with Langhorne Slim”
- 3:30 p.m. — “Do You See the Light Around Me?” with Uwade and Ben Anderson
The Lodges Sunburst Tent
- 12:45 p.m. — “Dopey Dave Live Podcast with Anders Osborne”
- 2:15 p.m. — “Spirituality and the Spotlight” with Wyatt Pike and Anders Osborne
- 3:45 p.m. — “The Great Glorious God**** of It All” with Josh Ritter and Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie
