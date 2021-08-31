Park City Song Summit postpones 2021 event

The Park City Song Summit founder Ben Anderson announced the five-day event scheduled for Sept. 8-12 at Deer Valley has been postponed until next year. Anderson and his staff postponed the summit because of COVID-19 delta variant concerns.

Photo by Angela Howard Photography

Park City Song Summit, originally scheduled for Sept. 8-12 at Deer Valley, will be postponed this year in the interest of public and artist safety, said organizer Ben Anderson.

“After countless conversations with top health officials, infectious disease experts, and local government, we cannot hold this event safely at this time and will therefore need to postpone the Song Summit until 2022,” Anderson said in a statement. “School-age children are being admitted in increasing numbers to our local hospitals with the Covid Delta variant. Our ICUs are at 100% capacity. Our county went from ‘moderate’ to ‘high’ level of transmission late last week.”

He added, “This is the statement I never wanted to write, but it’s what the current Covid climate has required us to do.”

Anderson said Song Summit organizers have tried their absolute hardest to make the event work in the current mid-pandemic environment.

“We’ve tried valiantly to adapt to the rising dangers by moving all of our long-scheduled indoor events outside, reducing our capacity significantly and implementing various Covid protocols, but even these extreme moves were still was not enough to overcome the risk of a dangerous COVID-19 spread,” he said.

Park City Song Summit is targeting September 8-11, 2022 for its rescheduled dates.

Refunds will be issued within the next 14 business days, and ticketholders can follow Park City Song Summit on social media for the latest updates.

The team behind Park City Song Summit has been moved and inspired by the support of artists and fans and would like to express their gratitude in advance for understanding and patience as they build toward 2022.