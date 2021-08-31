Park City Song Summit postpones 2021 event
Organizers eyeing Sept. 8-11, 2022 for rescheduled dates
Park City Song Summit, originally scheduled for Sept. 8-12 at Deer Valley, will be postponed this year in the interest of public and artist safety, said organizer Ben Anderson.
“After countless conversations with top health officials, infectious disease experts, and local government, we cannot hold this event safely at this time and will therefore need to postpone the Song Summit until 2022,” Anderson said in a statement. “School-age children are being admitted in increasing numbers to our local hospitals with the Covid Delta variant. Our ICUs are at 100% capacity. Our county went from ‘moderate’ to ‘high’ level of transmission late last week.”
He added, “This is the statement I never wanted to write, but it’s what the current Covid climate has required us to do.”
Anderson said Song Summit organizers have tried their absolute hardest to make the event work in the current mid-pandemic environment.
“We’ve tried valiantly to adapt to the rising dangers by moving all of our long-scheduled indoor events outside, reducing our capacity significantly and implementing various Covid protocols, but even these extreme moves were still was not enough to overcome the risk of a dangerous COVID-19 spread,” he said.
Park City Song Summit is targeting September 8-11, 2022 for its rescheduled dates.
Refunds will be issued within the next 14 business days, and ticketholders can follow Park City Song Summit on social media for the latest updates.
The team behind Park City Song Summit has been moved and inspired by the support of artists and fans and would like to express their gratitude in advance for understanding and patience as they build toward 2022.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Park City Song Summit postpones 2021 event
Organizers of the Park City Song Summit have opted to postpone the inaugural event due to coronavirus concerns.